With worker shortages happening all over the country employers are finding new ways to hire and retain their employees.
A new public works apprenticeship program has launched after a few years of planning. With the goal to hire more entry level workers and attract younger employees, the apprenticeship will be a paid, full-time experience for applicants.
The apprenticeship will employ three candidates for a two to three year program.
“Not all the details are worked out but the concept is that it would be a two or three year program. There are three divisions that the individuals would work within and they would rotate between each of the divisions,” Shawn Blaney, public works director said.
The three divisions within public works take on different tasks depending on the time of the year. The apprenticeship would allow the individuals hired to experience each of those divisions during the different seasons.
“We are thinking the program would be a month or two month rotation for each division. After a few years they have been through each division and have seen all four seasons,” Blaney said.
Discussions introducing the apprenticeship program started in 2021 and were brought to the personnel committee for the 2022 budget. The program officially became fully funded in July of this year.
“After some internal discussions within public works and once we vetted the concept of it, we took it to the personnel committee. They were very interested in the program and supportive of the program and from there it was put in the 2022 budget and approved by the full council, ” Blaney said.
The need for a program like this became apparent when public works had issues with attracting young candidates for positions.
“The idea came from public works managers, we were frustrated by not being able to attract young candidates. We always are looking to hire people with commercial driver’s licenses and experience running heavy equipment, not everyone has that,” he said.
Public works has no shortage of young people working seasonal jobs in the summer and they are hoping to give some of those employees the opportunity to learn more about the various divisions within public works.
“Virtually every year there is a seasonal staff that wants to be full time employees and would make for great full time employees but they don’t meet all of the minimum qualifications, mainly a commercial driver’s license,” Blaney said.
Because of the challenge with hiring candidates, the new apprenticeship is a way to mitigate the issue.
Public works is hoping to teach those potential candidates the needed knowledge for the jobs through the apprenticeship program.
“Public Works is full of talented, well-rounded individuals that have a tremendous amount of knowledge to pass down to a new employee if given the chance,” Blaney said.
“By having a program like this it will allow us to provide an opportunity for someone that wants to work in this field but has not had the chance to gain the necessary experience,” he continued.
Currently the program is working on next steps to recruit and hire people to fill the positions.
“We aren’t quite ready to hire yet. Our HR department is very busy trying to fill public safety positions before we can focus on hiring for these positions. They are working on it and will begin the next steps in the near future,” Blaney said.
The program will be open to anyone that is looking for an entry level position and the apprenticeship program is paid and benefited. The hiring process will be starting within the next couple of months.
