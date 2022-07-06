Public Works last week welcomed a new director, Shawn Blaney.
Blaney has worked in the Red Wing Public Works department for 17 years. He first started as an electrician and then became the deputy director for buildings and grounds.
“I started with Public Works as a city electrician until about 2008 and then I was promoted to operations foreman of buildings and grounds,” he said. “Then around 2012 I became superintendent of buildings and grounds and then became deputy director a few years after.”
Blaney has lived in Red Wing for most of his life.
“We moved here when I was 11. Red Wing has always been home,” he said.
With several years of experience in multiple departments, Blaney feels confident that he will be a good fit for the role.
Blaney is looking forward to continuing the legacy that the Public Works department has in Red Wing. He hopes to continue working with the community to make Red Wing a great place to live.
Although he isn’t new to Red Wing or Public Works, he is new to the responsibilities that come with the role. Blaney wants to create strong relationships with all of the other city departments, the council and the residents of the city.
“The structure of the Public Works department works very well, there isn’t much that needs to be changed or improved upon right away. But I’m really hoping to build those strong connections with the community and department heads and the council,” he said.
A project that Blaney is looking forward to completing and moving forward with is an apprenticeship program. This program has been in the works for a few years, and he is excited to see it come together.
“Something I’m looking forward to in general is a new program we have in the works. We have been working on an apprenticeship program for a few years,” he said.
“We think this program will help us with hiring younger staff. Like everyone else we have some challenges with hiring and getting younger people in the departments. This apprenticeship program is something I’m really excited to get launched this year,” he said.
The program will allow young students to learn in a hands-on environment and is funded to have three apprentices.
During the transition into this new role, Public Works Director Rick Moskwa was a mentor for Blaney.
“I have learned so much from Rick, the one thing that I think is most important is that he was always so willing to sit down and take the time to listen to an employee and the community,” he said.
“That is one thing I want to continue to do, and I’ve realized the importance of that from Rick,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.