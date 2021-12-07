The proposed 2022 levy and budget were passed by the Red Wing City Council on Monday, Dec. 6, in a 5-1 vote. Council member Kim Beise voted against both the levy and budget.
The approved tax levy for 2022 is $23,549,496. This levy is a 3% (or $685,908) increase from the 2021 property tax levy.
The city’s administrative business department wrote a staff report for Monday’s meeting. The report explains that “it may be pertinent to note that the City Council intentionally reduced the 2021 levy by $519,314 and utilized fund balance to aid in mitigating hardships resulting from the pandemic. Had the City Council not elected such the proposed levy would be a $166,594 (0.7%) increase over 2021.”
The 2022 budget was set at $19,371,954, an increase of $322,066 over the 2021 budget. The category with the most prominent change in funding is the salaries, wages and benefits category. This category saw an increase of $634,053, for a total of $8,498,748 in the 2022 budget. Council President Becky Norton noted that one reason for this increase was the rising cost of health insurance.
