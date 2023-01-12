The Red Wing City Council voted to approve $130,500 for services with Stantec to plan for additions and improvements at He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Regional Park.
The council voted 6-1 to approve the agreement with council member Ron Goggin dissenting.
“I know a lot of work has been done on this Barn Bluff Phase 2 up to this point … in light of the discussion we had earlier in the meeting, I think we should really rein in our spending,” Goggin said at the meeting Monday night.
“We just need to get more in line with what we can afford going forward, I just have concerns about adding wants and not needs, and we have a lot of capital investments coming up, and I just have concerns with this type of spending,” he continued.
The service agreement is for Stantec to provide design, bidding and construction administration services for Phase 2 in the improvements to the regional park.
The city was recently awarded a $526,145 Legacy Grant from Greater Minnesota Trails and Parks Commission and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the second phase of the project.
The council approved a construction budget in 2022 for the project of $638,964.
The improvements and additions would include ADA accessible trails, an overlook area above the G.A. Carlson Lime Kiln and other improvements for safety.
“We have been working on this for multiple years, and this project specifically is about extending an ADA trail back to the G.A. Carlson Lime Kiln which we received state legacy grants to restore,” city Planning Manager Steve Kohn said.
“These are all continuation projects that have been in the works for 10 years or so. And again I think the grant carries about two-thirds of the project cost,” he continued.
This phase of the project is part of a larger end goal, a possible third phase of the project is in the plans for a visitor center at the park.
He Mni Can/Barn Bluff Regional Park is being re-registered as a national historical site.
“We are also recently re-applying for an extension of the National Historic Register on this park, and I think that is important to recognize,” council member Evan Brown said.
“This park is a special place in our country, it’s not just a special place in our city. It is a nationally historic registered park and part of that application process is recognition of the Prairie Island Indian Community and I fully support finishing this project,” he continued.
Other council members were in favor of approving this service agreement.
“This has been something that has been discussed in our community for years. This is a sacred place for our community and the kilns are historical and this preserves them … I support this,” council member Becky Norton said.
“I also do support this for the same reasons we have been working on this for years, and I’ve been involved with this since I started on council two years ago,” council President Kim Beise added.
Construction for this project will take place this spring and summer. The completion of additions and improvements is predicted for fall of this year.
Quick Hits
Reappointments for several board and commission seats.
Approval of a three-year enterprise agreement with Environmental Systems Research Institute.
Approval of a purchase order for an Envirosight Rovver X Crawler from MacQueen Equipment for $112,920 from the 2023 Capital Investment.
Accepted a $475 donation from Red Wing Chevrolet Buick to the Red Wing Fire Department.
Approval of application and permit for a one-day temporary on-sale liquor license for the Church of St. Joseph for its Valentine’s Day Party event on Feb. 11.
Approval of a conditional use permit for a stormwater management plan at 1003 Cottonwood Ave.
Adoption of a resolution for administration of federal funds for eligible transportation projects per request from MnDOT.
Approval of conditional use permit for 222 Bush St., the former Associated Bank building in downtown Red Wing. The permit will allow for retail and commercial use on the main level of the building and residential for remaining levels.
Council accepted the donation of the sunflower sculpture from an anonymous donor. The sculpture will be placed near the Red Wing Public Library.
