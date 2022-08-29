Last Monday, 50 veterans buzzed through Red Wing on bikes during a therapy trip that is more than 400 miles long.
The Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge is an annual non-competitive, therapeutic bike tour that starts in Minneapolis and goes through to Madison. The entirety of the route, with stops, takes six days.
“Today was great, the weather was awesome. Minnesota is always so nice to ride through. Coming into Red Wing the police were there to help us every step of the way and it was great,” Joe Coddington, ride director for the Great Lakes challenge, said.
The organization helps veterans to make connections with each other and helps them to work through PTSD and other injuries.
“This is an organization that works with veterans with PTSD and other injuries and cycling is uniquely qualified to accomplish that, because cycling is something that really anyone can do, and we can do it as a group,” Coddington said.
“The No. 1 thing that these vets need to do is talk to other vets that understand, and it isn’t something you can talk about very easily,” he continued.
The Great Lakes challenge is one of the five challenges that the Project Hero organizes each year. This particular route is something they do annually. Other routes that they do are in California and on the East Coast.
In the past they have traveled abroad for challenges.
“We have done one in Europe with our NATO allies and for this challenge we have a German contingency here that flew in to do this ride with us,” Coddington said.
The German team flew in for the six days to participate in the challenge alongside the U.S. veterans.
“We are here with about seven German riders from the German rehab team. For two of our riders this is their second challenge and for the others this is their first,” Kai Luge from the German team said.
“Everyone was a little bit excited this morning and a little nervous, but I think everything went really well today,” he continued.
Luge has participated in other Project Hero challenges in the past. This will be the first time he completes the Great Lakes challenge.
“For us on the German team it is about meeting the people here and making contact or breaking the ice. All of us are a bit shy in the beginning, but as the days go on things will get better,” Luge said.
“I hope most of them will make new friends and maybe talk about their stories, because that is the most important thing in this. Most of the rehab is about self-esteem and at the end of six days when we have done about 400 miles, you know that you can do great and hard things,” he continued.
The Great Lakes challenge is one of the most difficult challenges that Project Hero does because of the mileage between destinations and the terrain that they ride through. However, the difficulty helps with the goal of the event.
“This is the hardest one we do all year because of the unique terrain and to get to the cities we want to go to we do 60-80 miles a day,” Coddington said.
“It’s great because it is actually helpful for these vets. They start to get tired, and it helps them sleep better and in turn feel better and that helps work through their therapy for the week,” he continued.
Aside from the ride the participants build connections along the way. The participants will have dinner together each night and one of the veterans will share their story with the group.
The challenges that take a weeklong usually have a theme and this week’s theme is “things you can’t control” and through the ride and dinners together the vets work through some of their struggles.
“This week’s theme is things you can’t control, so we talk about a lot of things in your life everyday that tend to stress vets out because they know their brains don’t work quite the same way that they did before they got injured,” Coddington said.
Outside of the annual challenges that the organization coordinates each year, Project Hero has 71 sites across the country where veterans can ride together every day.
“They can ride everyday with each other and that helps restore the unit identity that they lost when they were injured or when they retired or from whatever pulled them away,” Coddington said.
Project Hero includes all eras of war veterans including Vietnam and some World War II veterans. They don’t always ride with the rest of the veterans, but they are still included in the programs and events.
The program helps bring veterans together and create a space of belonging and establish a support group. Veterans that suffer from PTSD and other injuries can lean on other veterans who understand.
Project Hero wants to continue to create those spaces for veterans to feel like they have people to talk to instead of resorting to other coping mechanisms.
“It is good to get them together because then they realize they are not alone. It makes it so much easier to pick up a phone and talk rather than pick up a pistol and blow their head off, we lose 22 a day. I know that is blunt but that’s the reality,” Coddington said.
“We are trying to save lives and help establish some hope and purpose in their lives,” he continued.
There are ways to donate and participate in events through Project Hero. For information on donating and participating in future challenges visit https://weareprojecthero.org.
The program helps to bring awareness to what veterans go through on a daily basis.
“When you see a vet say thank you, it doesn’t seem like a lot but you never know where they are that day,” Coddington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.