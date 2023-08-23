About 50 veterans made their way to Red Wing for a quick stop early this week on bicycles as a part of the annual Project Hero Great Lakes Challenge.
The Great Lakes Challenge is an annual ride that starts in Minneapolis and goes through to Madison, it is the “Capital to Capital” ride. The challenge ride is about 400 miles once completed, the entirety of the route, with stops, takes six days.
The challenge began in the twin cities on Aug. 21 and the group of veterans will arrive in Madison on Aug. 26.
Many of the participants are veterans who have experienced challenges with PTSD and other injuries, the goal of Project Hero is to create healthy ways for veterans to work through these challenges.
The Great Lakes Challenge is one of many challenges that Project Hero hosts across the country. Many of the participants come out of the ride with new connections and friendships that will last well beyond the 400 miles.
One of the riders John Baker, a retired Marine Corps gunnery sergeant, became involved with Project Hero in 2017 after hearing about the non-profit through a friend. Now he has participated in many of the challenge rides.
“A friend of mine referred me to this organization he said ‘Hey this is something you ought to do’ and I’ve been involved ever since and I’ve done nine of these challenge rides now,” he said.
Baker says this year’s Great Lakes Challenge is off to a good start. Red Wing’s stop was early on the itinerary for the group of riders as they head to Madison.
“This is day two and yesterday was a perfect day to ride, we had success and got through it. We got here safely,” he said. “We are headed down to Rochester today. We are heading southwest from here and going through Zumbrota and Pine Island on our way.”
Each day the group travels anywhere from 60 to 90 miles together each day as they make their way closer to Wisconsin’s capital.
“Today we are traveling 67 miles to Rochester, yesterday we traveled 66 miles, tomorrow will be 92 miles,” Baker said.
The best part for Baker is seeing the resiliency of the veterans throughout the duration of the trip and watching everyone make connections.
“99% of these men and women served in the military and it is always good to connect with folks who have been through what you’ve been through,” Baker. “We call it a therapy ride, you could be talking with whoever is riding next to you and that is therapy.”
Project Hero was founded in 2008 and they are dedicated to helping veterans and first responders impacted by PTSC, TBI and injuries achieve recovery and resilience.
According to the organization's website, “Project Hero programs produce positive outcomes at lower costs and reduce drug-based therapies.”
There are ways to donate and participate in events through Project Hero. For information on donating and participating in future challenges visit https://weareprojecthero.org.
