The Red Wing City Council voted 4 to 3 to approve the land donation and commitment of tax increment financing for the Three Rivers affordable housing project on Technology Drive.
Council members Kim Beise, Vicki Jo Lambert, Evan Brown and Becky Norton voted in favor of the donation and TIF.
Council members Janie Farrar, Don Kliewer and Ron Goggin voted against it.
After almost three hours of discussion and public comments, the council approved the requests.
During the Monday meeting, several people spoke during public comments about their feelings toward the project.
Several nonprofit directors and workers spoke in favor of the project. There were community members who also voiced support.
There were some community members on the other side of the issue that commented as well. People from businesses near the proposed site had concerns about the development.
The Three Rivers development will contain up to 48 units that are all income based. The development will have underground parking and other amenities. A high-quality attractive building design is proposed.
The development aims to help families, seniors, veterans and anyone who is looking for affordable housing in Red Wing and Goodhue County.
The point came up several times throughout the meeting that businesses are struggling to find employees and employees are struggling to find housing.
Goggin asked if local businesses have had interest in donating to the project because of this.
“Have any local businesses offered to donate any money to this since one of the reasons we are talking about this is that our businesses need workers?” he asked.
Three Rivers Community Development Director Leah Hall answered questions from the council about the project.
She replied to Goggin’s question saying that if the land donation and TIF commitment was approved then that is something they would like to pursue.
“We haven’t approached businesses in that respect. We wanted to find out if this was viable first through the city … If the council approves this we would love to reach out and see if there is some interest,” Hall said.
Many residents voiced the need for this type of housing because they see the need firsthand in the community.
Members from Hope Coalition, Habitat for Humanity, RiseUp Red Wing, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center, the Red Wing Area Homeless Committee and members from the HRA and Goodhue County board implored the council to approve this and allow the project to move forward.
Goodhue County Commissioner Susan Betcher spoke to the council asking for its support.
“The community health needs assessment notes that housing is the No. 2 need … Goodhue County did a comprehensive housing needs study in 2019 and in that study it showed that in the county there would be a need for 2,200 new units by 2030,” Betcher said.
Leaders across the county who work with those who are experiencing homelessness spoke to the council.
“We see at Hope Coalition much of the need that this project brings forward. Last year we served over 1,700 people and over 115 of them were people coming into our domestic violence shelter where we are in hope of finding them a safe place to live,” Executive Director of Hope Coalition Sara Kern said.
Many nonprofit leaders are confident in the work that Three Rivers does and that this project will help meet needs in Red Wing.
“There have been plenty of studies done and many of your residents have dedicated a lot of time to look at this problem and you have an opportunity and probably the best opportunity you’ll ever have to impact this area of affordable rental housing and supportive housing,” Executive Director of Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity Bob Hawley said.
Those who expressed concerns had issues with the proposed location.
There were speakers from Under the Rainbow Early Education Center that were opposed to the specific location, they weren’t necessarily opposed to the project.
“I agree with a lot of the things being said tonight … However, as a child care facility we are extremely concerned about having a facility like this that is basically in my backyard,” Suzie Brunner from Under the Rainbow said. “We have 123 kids in our care every day of the week, and it is our responsibility to keep those children safe and protected, and we have real concerns about how we are going to be able to continue doing that.”
Many speakers were not in favor of the current proposed location for the development on Technology Drive.
“There may be a need, but this is not the spot,” resident Tom Wilder said. “Let me be clear, I don’t oppose the need for lower income affordable housing in Red Wing.”
Each of the council members shared their thoughts, many of them were in favor of the project moving forward; however, they wanted more time to discuss the location.
“You do have to take into consideration existing landowners, they paid for their property, they expect their business to remain viable. With the day care issue you may get people not bringing kids to the day care,” Goggin said.
Other council members were firmly in favor of the project moving forward in the proposed location and acknowledged the specific need for affordable housing in Red Wing.
The council has been working with Three Rivers on this project for over a year.
“There’s a perception about how this property can be better used,” Brown said. “The question has been over multiple councils, multiple port authorities and multiple years.”
“This property hasn’t been purchased and the only purchases of property in this park as it was created have changed the nature of the park and that is literally almost every one of them,” he continued.
Beise, the council president, spoke on the issue of housing and his experience with working with those experiencing homelessness. Housing is a top priority for him.
“When I ran six plus years ago, I ran on housing and the need in this community and even though we have built a lot of housing over the past six years and more is on the books, there is still a need,” Beise said.
“I hear from businesses, and they are saying, ‘We can't find enough employees and if we do there is no housing for them.’ I understand the concern of some businesses having this built next to them, but I have heard that from the day I moved here 30 plus years ago. ‘Don’t build it next to me, there’s gotta be someplace else’ you know what, sometimes there isn’t someplace else,” he continued.
The council addressed the concerns presented by community members about the potential for increased crime and drug use in this area if the project goes through.
“I hear the concerns of some of the businesses in the area, I think we can address those concerns,” Norton said.
“I think we can look at the flow of traffic, safety and security, paths and sidewalks, fencing and cameras and those things that businesses need to have the safety and security that they feel right now,” she continued.
At the beginning of the discussion, Hall presented information about the groups of people that this project would serve and the council took that into consideration when making the decision.
“I want to be very clear that these are human beings that we are talking about that need housing. When we are talking about up to 48 units that is less than 30% of the amount of units that are going in across the street,” Lambert said.
“I have heard people say, ‘We are in support of this housing, but we don’t want it here.’ That to me implies that these folks are less than. They are not less than just because they are low income, they are not criminals and addicts just because they are low income,” she continued.
The council has voted to donate the land to the project. Three Rivers will be back to speak with the council this summer to discuss the details for tax increment financing.
Construction on the development is projected to start in the summer of 2024.
Quick Hits
Approval of a private use of public property permit for St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Elvis impersonator concert in Central Park on Aug. 26 from 3-9 p.m.
Approval of private use of public property permit for Spave annual celebration in Central Park on Aug. 7 from 4-10 p.m.
Council accepted donation of 20-25 flower baskets by the West End District and directed Public Works to hang, maintain and remove the flower baskets.
Approval of a private use of public property for the Red Wing Shoe annual meeting for LaGrange parking ramp downtown Red Wing on May 9 from 2-9 p.m.
Approval of first amendment to the lease with River Valley Marina.
Approval of a materials transfer agreement with Verily Life Science for Verily Viral Pathogen testing services.
Approval of a joint powers agreement for vehicle procurement with the Cannon Valley Trail Joint Powers board.
