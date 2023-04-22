Downtown Main Street is a vital resource for businesses in Red Wing.
They help with grant funding, planning and promoting the downtown area.
They recently launched a new project called “Lessons from our Inclusive Economic Stories” that is aimed to shift the way we look at economic development downtown.
“Our project is really about what we can learn from non-white cultures about how to do economic development better,” Downtown Main Street Executive Director Megan Tsui said.
Downtown Main Street is creating an Accessibility, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion plan, they are using this project to ensure they stay true to that plan.
Downtown Main Street received a grant from the Blandin Foundation to create their policy.
“The ultimate goal of our grant is to create a Accessibility, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion policy, and Kim (Lampe) and I said, ‘well we could do what organizations normally and borrow someone else's and move some words around,’” Tsui said.
“But Kim and I are not just going to put out words. Downtown Main Street is an organization of action. We could have all the policies in the world, but what do they mean?” Tsui said.
With this project they will work closely with Prairie Island Indian Community to create a better way forward in economic development.
The project launched in February this year, and they have scheduled events during the month of April to engage the community.
On Wednesday night they hosted a presentation called “Before the Europeans: Dakota Lands of Present Red Wing.”
“We were thinking of ways to take action and we didn’t know where to start, but it became clear that it goes back to our geography,” Tsui said.
The program helped people understand how the land was formed and used by the indigenous people who came before European settlers.
“This project is hyper-focused on the downtown area, and I’ve learned a lot about the connectedness between us and the land,” Program Director Kim Lampe said.
“There is a resonance with the land and what this place is. In this project we can hone in on how this was a village and they were a thriving sovereign nation,” she continued.
The project will help Downtown Main Street create a case study that they will be able to use as a resource when helping spur economic development downtown.
“We wrote out grant in a way that said we want to have a case study that helps us inform our plans,” Tsui said. “The case study will be done with community interviews and hosting events that bring the community together.”
Once the case study is completed they will complete the project with an art installation as a permanent reminder of the work that was done during the project.
“We will build the case study based on interviews and from that we can start to build our plan. We want to have a physical representation of this, so we want to incorporate an art installation downtown this fall,” Tsui said.
More community conversations and interviews will be had throughout the next several months.
A project like this takes time, and they are planning to work slowly with the community to create the best possible policy for everyone.
“We are finding out how to have economic development in a way that is more accessible, healthier, sustainable,” Tsui said. “One of the things that we are learning while working with the Prairie Island community is that taking our time is really important.”
Prairie Island Indian Community member Nicky Buck is working with Downtown Main Street to coordinate many of the events and programs throughout the project.
“This is how we enact the community and get us to slow down, and to be mindful in all the things that we do,” Nicky Buck said.
“We don’t rush when we have more people at the table,” Buck said.
Buck compares the process of community healing to a natural root system, like we see in the Red Wing area.
“There is a root system up to 40 feet long that can withstand heat, long droughts and harsh winters, and still come back,” Buck said.
“Now imagine the people here in Red Wing, there is no other work like this being done and it is specific to this area because the people here are just as deeply connected to this area as the root system, and we can withstand anything together.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.