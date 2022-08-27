Marsha Danielson, president of Minnesota State College Southeast, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of Aspen Institute College Excellence Program’s “New Presidents Fellowship.”
This program supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.
This class of fellows represent the diversity of the nation’s community colleges, collectively serving over 250,000 students at colleges across the nation. Class members represent community colleges in urban, suburban and rural areas.
The incoming class of fellows is 46% female and 65% are people of color.
Located in 19 states, the institutions participating are diverse; from a tribal college with fewer than 300 students to an urban college that educates more than 35,000 each year.
The fellows, selected through a competitive process, will work closely with other transformational community college presidents and Aspen leaders over nine months to learn from field-leading research, analyzing their colleges’ student outcomes and clarifying their visions for excellent and equitable outcomes for students while in college and after they graduate.
“I am honored and humbled to be named an Aspen Institute New President Fellow,” Danielson said. “I look forward to learning and collaborating with other forward-thinking college leaders from across the nation as we work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.”
She said the resources provided by the Aspen Institute will go a long way to advance Minnesota State College Southeast in its growth.
Josh Wyner, executive director of the College Excellence Program, stated, “The quality of our nation’s community colleges depends on the quality of our college presidents. I am continually inspired and motivated by the dedication and expertise that our fellows bring to the work of advancing excellence and equity on their campuses, and I look forward to seeing the changes they make in real time to improve outcomes for their students.”
