Before the Europeans settled in Red Wing, the Indigenous people used the natural resources of the land to live.
During a presentation hosted by Downtown Main Street as a part of their Lessons From our Inclusive Economic Stories project, the community was invited to learn about how the Dakota people used the land to survive.
Community members swarmed into the Ignite Building to learn more about the land Red Wing is situated on.
Almost 150 people were in attendance both in person and virtually.
The community learned about what native plants grew here, the animals that once lived here and how the indigenous community thrived here.
“He Mni Can was the name of the village, we don’t name our places after people, but rather what they describe. He Mni Can is what describes this area that we now call Red Wing,” Prairie Island Indian Community member Nicky Buck said. “He Mni Can means Hill, Water, Wood.”
Prairie Island Indian Community Land and Environment Program Manager, Environmental Specialist and Conservation Biologist, Gabriel Miller, put together a presentation about the natural landscapes.
Many of the native plants that once grew here are now harder to find. Some animals that once lived here were not sustained because of their destroyed habitats.
“I felt it was important to show the animals that used to live here, we know some of these critters, but some of them aren’t familiar to us,” Miller said.
Mule deer, elk and prairie chicken all lived naturally in the habitats here.
“Plants are one of the most important pieces of Prairie Island,” Miller said. “When I would talk to Art (Owen) about the plants he would say, ‘the treasure was in the plants,’ and the plants were a source of medicine for the indigenous people,” Miller said.
Some important cultural native plants that once grew here commonly were sweet grass, prairie sage and the largest native flower in North America the American Lotus.
The informational presentation gave insight into how the people who once lived here before European settlement used the natural resources and environment to live.
Even the weather that shaped the driftless region was used to the Dakota peoples advantage.
“Something that affected this area was weather, precipitation or lack there of. And the forces that come with the weather,” Miller said.
“Lightening that came with the rainfall was the source that caused fires that kept grasslands open and free of trees. Fire was an important part of this landscape,” he continued.
The natural communities were dependent on the fires that kept the landscape open.
“Not only was it a force of nature, but it was important for the indigenous people as a tool in how they managed and hunted game,” Miller said.
After the informational presentation, the community was excited to ask questions about how they can help.
People were interested in returning the native plants and animals to restored habitats.
Buck shared how Prairie Island has worked to restore some of the natural habitats and bring back the native plants to the area.
The land that we now call Red Wing was once something very different.
