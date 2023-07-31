1998-25 Years
Just over $8,400 was raised Thursday, July 23by 27 area residents who agreed to be “Jailbirds” for an hour to benefit Arc Goodhue County. Each spent time on the phone trying to raise at least $200 in bail money. Seventeen residents from Pine Island, Zumbrota, and Wanamingo who were jailed at the Whispering Pines Restaurant raised just over $4,000 while twenty from Red Wing jailed at More 4 Grocery raised $4,400. Proceeds from the Jailathon will allow Arc Goodhue County to continue programs of advocacy and support for persons with developmental disabilities and their families in Goodhue County.
More than sixty people attended a meeting at the Zumbrota VFW on Thursday, July 23 to learn if there will be government funds available to them with flood damages. The news was not good for most people who attended, and a number of people left early. The group was told that FEMA had not determined that Goodhue County was eligible for the individual assistance program.
1973-50 Years
President Nixon today rejected subpoenas from investigators demanding Watergate-related White House tape recordings. His action joined a historic constitutional battle with Congress and another battle with the special Watergate prosecutor.
Minnesota farmers share a cautious optimism with forecasters who predict a good yield and more money in the farmer’s pocketbook this year. But the men who work the crops, grow the animals and milk the cows look upon prospects through a many-sided crystal ball. A chief concern has been the weather. The state baked under a searing July sun for weeks before a general rain fell early this week. Veteran Farmer Robert Parnow looks forward to higher prices for his wheat to tide him over with mortgage, taxes and other costs.
1923-100 Years
Rest and sleep are slowly but steadily restoring President Harding. At an early hour this morning, the word was whispered from his sick room that he was sleeping quietly, breathing more easily than at any time since his pneumonia became, and from all indications he was continuing to build up by means of his enforced rest.
Members of the Red Wing Street Fair Association are wasting no time in preparing for Red Wing’s big street fair in September. Eleven free acts, all of the same quality, are presented at the state fair and have been booked. These include trapeze and ring acts, the famous trick house, Captain Webb in a dive from an 85-foot ladder, and the sensational balloon ascension. Every act is of high class and of the kind that it will be well worth coming miles to see.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.