On Friday, Oct. 1 the Prairie Island Indian Community issued a request for proposal to design, construct and implement a net-zero carbon emissions footprint for the Tribe through a combination of advanced energy measures.
“The net-zero project is a transformational opportunity for our Tribe; we are excited to be advancing the project to its next stage by selecting construction partners who will help reshape our energy future,” said Tribal Council President Shelley Buck in a press release. “The opportunity to determine our own energy future through innovative planning and strategies aligns with our cultural values and our long-term vision. We look forward to positively impacting our membership, our visitors and our future generations.”
The press release explains that the Minnesota Legislature approved a $46.2 million appropriation for the Prairie Island net zero project during the 2020 legislative session. The money comes from the state’s renewable development account, which was established in 1999 as a condition of allowing Xcel Energy to temporarily store nuclear waste outside its nuclear power plant on Prairie Island, adjacent to the Prairie Island Indian Community. Nuclear waste is still stored on Prairie Island.
The Prairie Island Indian Community seeks one or more contractors to implement a combination of solar, ground source heat pumps, energy efficiency, electrification and resource conservation projects. These projects advance the primary intent of the legislation to achieve net-zero carbon emissions in alignment with the enacting legislation and the vision, values and priorities identified in the Prairie Island Indian Community’s July 1, 2021 report issued to the Minnesota Legislature.
According to the Prairie Island Indian Community, a successful contractor for the design, construction and implementation of the net-zero carbon emissions community will propose a comprehensive, industry-leading approach with proven technology that meets or exceeds key performance metrics and project goals.
The Prairie Island Indian Community values participation from industry experts, including PIIC- Tribal member, Native American-owned, veteran, women, and minority-owned businesses and companies and organizations that, with their projects, can actively improve the lives of its membership.
More information about the project, RFP and important dates can be found at prairieisland.org/net-zero.
