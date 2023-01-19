Prairie Island Indian Community is making strides to reduce its carbon footprint with a reduction initiative.
Rep. Angie Craig helped to secure $1.1 million in funding to support Prairie Island Indian Community’s Carbon Reduction and Safety Initiative.
“With this funding, the Prairie Island Indian Community will have an increased capacity to address emerging climate challenges, stimulate economic growth and improve public health,” Craig said. “Our tribal communities deserve access to the resources they need to thrive.”
The initiative will begin with an audit of tribal homes and potential installation of new energy efficient appliances.
The federal funding will help them gain more clarity on the full extent of what they can do to achieve lower carbon emissions.
“We have a vision for what we’d like to do, we want to make the best use of the money and that comes with priority areas where we’d like to be able to make energy improvements in community member homes,” Prairie Island energy program manager Andrea Zimmerman said.
According to a news release from Craig’s office, “This funding will provide critical upgrades such as the installation of electric dryers, stoves and heat pumps, eliminating up to 35,357 pounds of CO2 a year.”
Some of the numbers provided are estimates of the impact this project might have on the community and surrounding areas.
“The carbon emission numbers are a best estimate, and the planning will clarify whether that is feasible or not,” Zimmerman said.
The initiative is still in the early stages, and Prairie Island is crafting a plan for how best to utilize the funds to benefit as many people as possible.
“The exact details of how the money will be used is still being worked out and general priorities would be a combination of general efficiency energy improvements for homes as well as weatherization,” Zimmerman said.
Some of the housing in Prairie Island Indian Community is antiquated and homes were built prior to modern energy efficient home appliances.
“It has a lot of health benefits and safety benefits to be able to do that, so we’re looking at how we can best use the money and hopefully be able to provide solutions to a wide variety of folks. ” Zimmerman said. “Making sure people have protection from the elements in their homes as well as, we’d like to help folks if we can, transition for certain equipment from natural gas to electric.”
The initiative not only benefits the Prairie Island residents, but also the surrounding community. A push toward less carbon emissions can benefit the region.
“It’s important not just for Prairie Island and the community members and their homes, but I think for the surrounding area as well which is an exciting part of the project,” Zimmerman said.
“The overall reduced carbon benefits the community directly and the surrounding communities and helps mitigate the impacts of climate change.”
Multiple communities can benefit from cleaner air and the work toward mitigating the effects of climate change.
“As Dakota people, we strive to be good neighbors and good stewards of the environment and this initiative will support our Net Zero Project work to reduce our carbon footprint, support green energy jobs and business, and combat the negative impacts of climate change,” Prairie Island Indian Community President Johnny Johnson said.
Throughout the process of this initiative there are plans for using local resources and creating opportunities for those within the community and surrounding area.
“Another part that we are excited about is what this will mean for the local economy and job opportunities, we are hoping to do this locally. ” Zimmerman said.
The process of the audit and feasibility of what they can achieve will take several months. They are hoping to get community participation within the planning process.
“The timeline varies, what we are looking at is making changes within the next year or two for people’s homes,” Zimmerman said.
“We’ll set up a process where we will be able to get community members who are interested involved, to the extent we can serve a larger number of folks within the community, that is what we are interested in doing,” she continued.
The project will have an over-arching effect in benefiting the region. It will directly benefit the Prairie Island Indian Community, and it will simultaneously benefit the greater region.
Residents will be able to feel safe and comfortable in their homes with updates to appliances and adequate weatherization.
“A lot of the homes don’t offer good weatherization from the elements and poor energy efficiency and making those changes really gives people a chance to save money, to be more comfortable, to have better air quality,” Zimmerman said. “Residents are going to be more comfortable in their homes, they will be able to save on heating and cooling bills which is super important in Minnesota.”
