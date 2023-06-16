Potter Ridge Senior Living hosted a Flag Day ceremony on Wednesday to honor veterans in their community. Cupcakes, lemonade and smiles were plentiful during the ceremony.
United States Navy Reserve Commander Greg Cady addressed the crowd of veterans, families and staff members seated in front of him with gratitude.
“We had a very patriotic invitation from Miss Jamie at Potter Ridge here,” Cady said. “She wanted to ensure that a ceremony was conducted today in honor of Flag Day, but most importantly for all those who have served our country and worn the cloth of our nation.”
Commander Cady served in the United States Navy Reserve for 30 years and is an Operation Iraqi Freedom veteran. Now, he lives in Red Wing and teaches sociology and criminal justice at Minnesota State College Southeast.
“Those of us in uniform could not do the job without the support of family too,” Cady said. “The families of service members are often forgotten, but we could not support our country or defend our country without the support of our families.”
The microphone was then handed off to Nancy McMahon, a talented quilt-maker in the Red Wing community, to introduce the quilt of honor recipient.
“There’s a resident up here that I met after he moved in here and I thought, ‘He is the most happy, most patriotic person I’ve ever met in my life’,” McMahon said. “And I, as a quilter, love making quilts of any kind. The patriotic quilts are what I especially love.”
McMahon described her special relationship with Potter Ridge resident and veteran Jim Isensee.
“I’ve learned to love this man with all my heart even though I’m not related,” she said. “I’m very proud and very honored to present Jim Isensee with the quilt of honor.”
A large patriotic quilt was unfolded and presented to Isensee, who was flooded with emotions.
“Well, that [quilt] is wonderful,” Isensee said, “It’s so overwhelming, I can hardly express my deep feelings. I was just stunned!”
Although McMahon has only known Isensee for a few months, he made quite the impression already.
“He’s always very positive and upbeat, and she recognized right away that he’s a very patriotic man that loves his country,” Isensee’s daughter Anne said. “You never know what kind of impression you’re making on people, so always keep that in mind in your dealings.”
Potter Ridge Veterans
Roger Knudtsen – Marines, 2 years
Norman Westby – Marines, 2 years
Phyllis Hendrickson – Navy, 2 years
Jim Isensee – Navy, 3 years
Herbert Johnson – Navy, 2 years
Debra Morgan – Navy, 2 years
Darnell Swanson – Navy, 3 years
Richard Wright – Army, 2 years
Larry Hoksch – Army, 9 years
John Sandquist – Army, 4 years
Harry Munson – Reserves, 6 years
