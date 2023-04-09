The Red Wing Port Authority has seen many of their approved projects begin this year.
Their next priority is finding a development for the property at the intersection of Highways 19 and 61.
During the April 4 meeting Port Authority Chair Beth Flattum provided the board with updates from the subcommittee.
“We had a lot of conversations about what proposals are before us and how we want to proceed,” she said.
During the subcommittee discussion the issue came up of whether there could be burial mounds on the property and how they would address that.
“We discussed the potential for burial mounds to be on the property and the subcommittee very strongly agreed that we need to really evaluate that potential before it is sold,” Flattum said.
During that meeting they talked through the covenants on that site and what they need to evaluate before moving ahead with any sale and development of the property.
There are multiple parties interested in the property, each with different ideas for development.
“We know that there are several interested parties that have expressed interest in learning more about the property. One being Blue Water Farms, one is a potential driftless museum and I’m hearing there is another party that has been asking about the property,” Flattum said.
She expressed that the process the Port Authority used to sell and choose a development for the Bauer Build building would be a good way to evaluate this property.
The priority right now is learning everything they need to know about the property and gathering information in order to move forward in the process.
Quick hits
The board approved two applications for the sign, awning and facade grant. One in the amount of $2,497 to Aliveo Museum and one for Klair Plumbing and Heating in the amount of $1,709.78.
The board authorized funding for the West End District Business Assistance Program.
The community development director provided updates on the ongoing projects in Red Wing such as the bank building reconstruction, the various housing developments and the Bauer Built building.
