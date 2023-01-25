At the Red Wing Port Authority’s first meeting of the year, the board approved a public relations grant for the Big Turn Music Festival.
Festival representatives attended the meeting and presented some new features the festival showcases this year.
“I received an application from Sam Brown and Emily Foos for a request for $5,000, but it is basically to add some enhancements to their existing website which we did last year and monies toward their marketing,” Port Authority Manager Shari Chorney said.
They spoke about some future plans and goals for the music festival.
“We are really excited to be bringing back the Big Turn to our old format which is multiple venues operating throughout downtown and highlighting these historic rooms,” festival organizer Sam Brown said.
This year the festival has around 206 bands for the weekend of Feb. 17-18. They will be playing in 21 locations across the downtown area.
There will be a cribbage tournament, a pancake feed at the Elks Lodge and a bloody mary happy hour across several bars downtown.
The money from the grant will go toward growing the website and marketing the event more effectively. They hope to grow the festival to a point where it will be self-sustaining.
Growing the website is a top priority for the festival to ensure there is adequate information
“We want to thank the Port for their support that they have provided to the festival in past years. The website was developed from a past fund from the Port,” Red Wing Arts Executive Director Emily Guida-Foos said.
“From last year to this year we are realizing there are more pages that need to be added to have a complete picture of the festival and our community. The additional request this year is to support building that out and the staff that it takes to work with this and the social media campaign,” she continued.
The board approved the public relations grant in the amount of $5,000.
Small Business Development Corp.
The Port Authority approved $3,000 to support the Small Business Development Corporation.
“The Port Authority has given money for the last five or six years, maybe even longer. It is a valuable service we can offer businesses in our community for free,” Chorney said.
This corporation provides free services to small businesses in Red Wing and Goodhue County.
In Red Wing, they work with 17 clients which amounts to 79 hours of consulting and 38 clients in Goodhue County which amounts to 339.25 hours.
“We have a team of 18 consultants that provide one-on-one confidential services to people in southeastern Minnesota and Red Wing has always been a supporter of that so thank you, ” Mark Thein, southeast regional director of the organization said.
The organization works with small businesses and provides consulting services, branding and logo development, cash flow management and more.
The service is free of charge for small businesses.
The board voted in favor of providing a $3,000 contribution to the Small Business Development Corporation.
“I think our return on investment is high on this, and I think it is an integral arm to the Port and to Ignite, and it is another important layer to small business development in Red Wing,” board member Becky Norton said.
Quick Hits
Finance Director Marshall Hallock provided a presentation on the Office of Energy Assistance Report about the Energy Transition Advisory Committee. A similar report was given to the City Council a week earlier.
Approval of the November 2022 balance sheets and budget report.
Board approved modifications to the Sign, Awning, and Facade Program, the program has been a topic of discussion for several months and this provided more clarification to the program's boundaries.
