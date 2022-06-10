The Port Authority discussed the progress of current redevelopment projects and upcoming summer events during the meeting on June 7.
There are several redevelopment projects in progress in the West End District and Downtown Red Wing.
The Bauer Built building is undergoing a property condition assessment and conversations are ongoing with a potential developer.
Community Development Director Kyle Klatt said, “A big piece of the Bauer Built building update is that we have met with a firm called rebound partners and they were listed as one of the potential developers of the project and they have expressed interest in the project.”
The Old West Main project is continuing with the road construction and is on track. The most recent update for the project includes that additional parking on Levee Road near the bottom of the Riverview Skyway pedestrian bridge is ready for use.
The Block 27 project is taking next steps in the development process. Preliminary designs are being created and plans to bring the project before the City Council and Historic Preservation Committee are being made.
“Staff has continued to meet with developers for the downtown projects and have developed a TIF schedule and what that would look like.” Klatt said.
Another redevelopment project that is continuing to move forward is the proposed redevelopment for the vacant Associated Bank building. There are some issues that the developers may run into with funding changes from the state, Klatt said.
“The bad news for us is that the historic tax credits were going to be a pretty significant portion of the funding for the bank project and the federal tax credits are still active, but the state historic tax credits are set to expire on June 30th.” Klatt said.
The change in ownership from Josephson’s also was a topic of discussion during the meeting. The new owner of the location, Anthony Andler, spoke to the Port Authority board about future plans for Heimie’s Haberdashery.
The original location of Heimie’s Haberdashery is in downtown St.Paul and has been in business since 1921. Andler presented some of his ideas for the location here in Red Wing.
“Coming into a smaller city, I’m super excited to connect the dots. I’m excited to have a website, to have a dry cleaning pick up and drop off location and to eventually maybe a shave parlor,” Andler said.
The board approved a loan to Andler for Heimie’s Haberdashery in the amount of $57,825.
Summer events
The Port Authority board approved two “First Time Event” grants to Red Wing Arts and Corner Community Church for upcoming events they are hosting this summer. Both grants were in the amount of $3,000 and the program was designed to bring more events into the community.
Megan Tsui, the executive director from Downtown Main Street said, “The purpose of this grant is to spur more events downtown that not just one organization is running but encouraging multiple organizations to start and also to spur ongoing events for the future.”
The Red Wing Arts event in collaboration with Big Turn Music Fest is the “River Town Throw Down,” happening on July 16.
The Corner Community Church is hosting a “Summer Funnier Family Block Party” in late August and their hope for the event is to be the last bash of summer for the community.
