The Port Authority received some updates about projects that are moving forward during their recent meeting.
During the meeting, Community Development Director Kyle Klatt provided the board with updates on current projects moving forward.
Associated Bank building
The Associated Bank building has been purchased and that project will begin to progress in the coming months.
“The former Associated Bank building has been purchased. Coldwell Banker Commercial Fisher Group out of Mankato has closed on the building. They are going to be working with us on making appropriate zoning applications,” Klatt said.
The space will be converted from its current office space into apartments with additional 1,500 to 2,00 square feet of commercial space.
“They indicated that they are interested in talking to us about potential incentives including tax increment financing and other potential funding sources,” Klatt said. “However, they are planning on proceeding with their project regardless of the final amounts.”
More updates will come to the Port Authority from the developer as they continue to move forward.
Mike’s Barbershop
A developer has closed on the former Mike’s Barbershop and Obsidian Tattoo building that is across the street from City Hall.
The development plan for that space is to demolish the existing structure and build a new apartment complex.
The project will be utilizing tax increment financing for the completion.
“They are proceeding with a redevelopment project to develop that site into 36 units of apartment buildings,” Klatt said. “The project would entail the demolition of the two existing buildings and replacement with the new building.”
A full presentation of the proposed tax increment financing plan will be given during an upcoming workshop between the City Council and the Port Authority.
A public hearing will be held later in the month in relation to the proposed plan.
Caribou Coffee
The new Caribou Coffee on Highway 61 near Target will be officially opening in the upcoming weeks after making progress toward finishing the site.
“They have been making a lot of progress getting that site constructed and built. They are looking at the first week in December for opening the store; they will be seeking their final building permits at the end of November,” Klatt said.
Quick Hits
A joint workshop between the City Council and the Port Authority will be held on Nov. 14 regarding the proposed tax increment financing plan for the Block 27 project.
A joint workshop with the Port Authority and the Housing and Redevelopment Authority is scheduled for Dec. 6.
City staff completed three retention visits to 3M, Red Wing Shoes and Food Service Specialties during the month of November.
The Port Authority approved a motion to not waive tort liability limits for the League of Minnesota Cities insurance program.
The Port Authority passed a motion to approve a sign, awning and facade grant for Sorenson Financial in the amount of $1,648.21
The Port Authority passed a motion to approve a sign, awning and facade grant for Indigo Salon in the amount of $1,353.75
An agenda item related to reconfiguring the sign, awning and facade grant program was moved from this meeting to a future meeting.
The Port Authority made a decision to move forward with Rebound Partners as the developer for the former Bauer Built building project.
