At the Tuesday, May 10, Port Authority meeting, discussions on community and economic development were at the forefront.
In late April, a workshop was held with economic development partners within the city. The goal of the retreat was to bring the groups together to establish more of a central idea on how to improve community and economic development in Red Wing.
Community Development Director Kyle Klatt said, “the goal of this meeting was really to establish the goals and objectives of the group and what we want to focus on going forward and focus on promoting community development.”
Economic development partners include the Port Authority, the Housing Redevelopment Authority, Red Wing Ignite, Red Wing Arts Association and more.
“We talked about what it means to be successful for businesses who want to come into our community and what that would look like for organizations and businesses in Red Wing and how we can help them,” Klatt said.
The group came to a conclusion that better communication, positive messaging and more information should be given to the community about current community development sites.
“The group is really going to focus on how to better promote economic development and promote the city going forward as a current project,” Klatt said.
Current development sites in Red Wing include the vacant Bauer Built Tire building on Old West Main Street and the vacant Associated Bank building located in downtown Red Wing. Funding was approved for possible development steps for both of these sites.
The first grant approved was in the amount of $7,100 for a technical assistance grant for the vacant Associated Bank site, pending a letter of support from the property owner.
The technical assistance grant was revised by the Port Authority before approval in order to award grants to non-property owners under authorization of the board.
“As we are continuing to actually use these in real cases, like with Montgomery Investment with the Associated Bank building, one of the barriers is that they do not have control over that building. We need to look at these on a case by case basis,” said Shari Chorney, Port Authority manager.
For the Bauer Built Tire building, a property assessment was approved for the site. The city entered a professional services agreement with Lerch Bates in the amount of $6,955.
The property condition assessment will look at the site and what needs to be done to the building in order to redevelop it.
Klatt stated, “We need a little more information on the building. It used to be an auto tire shop so we need a better understanding of what it will take to convert that space into what we are looking for like a restaurant or retail space that it maybe wasn’t originally designed for.”
The city has been in contact with potential developers for that site. Klatt said, “Our consultant has been doing some developer outreach and we are in contact with about eight to 10 different developers to get a feel of what we can do with that site.”
More information on the property assessment and possible redevelopment will be discussed at future meetings.
