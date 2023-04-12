Over the weekend Red Wing Arts hosted a pop-up exhibit.
The art in “Material Geometry 3” by John Wells was a continuation of a series of sculptures and paintings.
Various works were on display in the Depot Gallery between April 6 through April 9.
“Wells focused primarily on color and material, exploring the spatial relationships of shapes, sizes and the relative positions of forms,” Red Wing Arts stated.
Many of the pieces had three dimensional elements, one piece had a light fixture embedded into it.
Wells is a local Red Wing artist and has been working as an artist for almost 60 years.
According to his website, “I generally work on one series at a time. Some series take months and some take decades. I moved from figurative to abstract art around 2000.”
Wells developed an essential tremor in the late 1990s and this has shifted his focus on the type of art he creates.
“Essential tremor is a genetically inherited progressive neurological disorder, causing considerable shaking, primarily in my hands,” he said. “Faced with ever declining control of line making skills, I chose to refocus my art away from figurative work, to primarily abstract painting and sculpture.”
Wells’ art is geometric, rectilinear, frequently symmetrical and controlled.
“He works to minimize his compositions with forms that embrace regimentation while employing a wide variety of sculptural and paint materials, application techniques and finished surfaces,” Red Wing Arts stated.
Wells was a recipient of the 2022 Creative Support for Individuals grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board,
According to his website, Wells received six years of extensive training in drawing, painting, sculpture and art history. He graduated with a bachelor of science degree in design.
“My career in retail design was very fulfilling, working worldwide in architecture and design, and over all these years I have always painted and made sculptures,” he said. “I have presented figurative and abstract work in varying venues including competitions and private galleries throughout my life.”
To learn more about Wells and his art visit his website at johnwellsart.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.