In Red Wing, an advisory team has been working for the last two years on a Policy and Practice Project to improve city policies to be more inclusive.
During the Monday, Nov. 28, City Council meeting, Community Engagement Facilitator Michelle Leise provided the council with an the team’s summary report before the project concludes at the end of
the year. Members of the team also attended the meeting.
“The Policy and Practice Project purpose was to identify and improve local government policies and practices that negatively affect some residents, especially residents of color so that government would work better for everyone,” Leise said.
The project was established after the murder of George Floyd in 2020, when City Council stated it wanted to talk with the community and marginalized groups in Red Wing and discuss what policies negatively impact those communities.
“In the summer of 2020 you all met to discuss what the council would do to address the racial disparities spotlighted by the murder of George Floyd,” Leise said.
Over the course of the past two years, an advisory group made up of community members from different backgrounds met with each department to discuss policies and practices.
They have put together a document of suggested changes the city can make to improve policies and the way the local government works for the people in the community.
In 2020 the advisory group began talking virtually with the police department and then from there began meeting with department directors. Eventually, the team met in person as COVID restrictions lightened.
The advisory group talked with others in the community as well and received input and feedback from people of all backgrounds on how the city’s policies can change to be more approachable and work for the majority.
Of the more than 110 recommendations the group made, team members raised a few actions as their top
priorities for 2023, including language accessibility and getting out to talk with the community more.
“One priority is to increase the police officer presence in parks, neighborhoods, schools and streets to build relationships and it was not just police but also staff and council to get out and do more in the community, ” Leise said.
Some of the suggested changes have been approved by the council and are already in motion. An example is translating more city materials into Spanish.
“From the project’s beginning the city acknowledged that implicit or unintentional bias exists in policies and practices throughout society, including at every level of government,” Leise said.
The council will review the suggestions made by the advisory team and begin to approve and implement some of the changes over the course of the next few months and years. Some of the suggestions are part of the 2022 Racial Equity Plan.
The upcoming 3-Year Equity Plan will continue to include more of these recommendations and goals for the city.
“This is a huge opportunity for us to hear from residents about how our policies impact individuals,” Council President Becky Norton said.
During the Nov. 28 meeting the council voted unanimously to accept the suggestions for review and they will begin to go over the policies in detail in the coming weeks and months.
On the city’s website there is a page dedicated to this project. There is information about each of the topics discussed, the meeting materials from the 27 months of work and the summary of suggestions that is being put forth by the team.
The information can be found at red-wing.org/1031/Policy-and-Practice-Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.