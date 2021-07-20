The Red Wing School Board met Monday night to discuss policy changes, a 10-year maintenance plan and more.
Here is what you need to know:
Policy changes
The board had a first reading of the proposed policy changes and the following is what has been discussed.
Policy 102, Equal Educational Opportunity: change in designations
Policy 401, Equal Employment Opportunity: change in designations
Policy 402, Disability Nondiscrimination: change in designations
Policy 503, Student Attendance: change in list of excused absences
Proposed student excused absences:
Illness
Serious illness in the student’s immediate family
A death or funeral in the student’s immediate family or of a close friend or relative
Medical, dental, orthodontic treatment or a counseling appointment
Cultural traditions and teachings
Court appearances occasioned by family or personal action
Religious instruction in a school not to exceed three hours in any week
Religious traditions
Physical emergency conditions such as fire, flood, storm, etc.
Official school field trip or other school-sponsored outing
Removal of a student pursuant to a suspension. Suspensions are to be handled as excused absences and students will be permitted to complete make-up work.
Family emergencies
Active duty in any military branch of the United States
A student’s condition that requires ongoing treatment for a mental health diagnosis
Pre-approved family vacations
Policy 521, Student Disability Nondiscrimination: change in designations
Policy 522, Student Sex Nondiscrimination: changes to match federal law
Policy 528, Student Parental, Family and Marital Status Nondiscrimination: change in designations
Policy 613, Graduation Requirements: changes to match new high school schedule
Goodhue County 10-year maintenance plan
The Goodhue County Education District has created their long-term facility maintenance ten-year expenditure plan.
In 2021 to 2028, the district plans on spending between $90,000 and $109,000 each year for general maintenance including, but not limited to, building exteriors, plumbing, site projects, accessibility, fire safety and air quality.
Year 2024 is the only exception with the district allocating $277,099 for general maintenance, which involves $183,000 for building tuckpointing and waterproofing.
School Board meeting location and mode
The board plans on continuing the hybrid meeting system until Sept. 1, 2021 as long as all members are not physically present. In-person meetings will start after that and will be held in the Red Wing High School J110 training center.
