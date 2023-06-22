The Red Wing Police Department is holding a training exercise on Thursday, June 22, at Creekstone Montessori School.
The training exercise begins at 11 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m.
There will be an emergency response presence on school grounds during that time. The city has asked that residents stay away from the area while training is ongoing.
