The Red Wing Police Benevolent Association has a scholarship opportunity for high school seniors with an interest in law enforcement.
“The RWPBA is pleased to announce that we are offering our Red Wing Police Benevolent Scholarship to seniors who are planning to continue their education after graduating from high school,” the department stated in a post on their Facebook page.
The scholarship has been awarded every other year to students. This year the department is offering a $700 scholarship to those who meet the qualifications.
The qualifications include: “You are seeking an education in law enforcement or a related field, you are related to a member of local law enforcement, you are involved with your local law enforcement agency, if in any other way your education or future career goals relate to law enforcement.”
The scholarship is a way for the department to encourage students to explore law enforcement and help give back to the community.
“The police department sponsors this scholarship because we want to give back to the students of this community and also encourage candidates to explore the field of law enforcement,” Officer Erich Bettich said.
The scholarship is awarded to anyone attending school in the fall this year.
“The scholarship is available to students who are graduating early and attending school in the fall, as well as seniors,” Bettich said,
To apply, students must include their name, contact information and the contact information for the institution they are attending along with a copy of their letter of acceptance in the application.
The scholarship application requests a short essay where students can express their interest in law enforcement.
“There is a short essay required of applicants to express why they’re interested in it,” Bettich said.
Applications can be mailed to the police department at 430 West Sixth St., Red Wing, MN 55066 with attention to Officer Bettich.
Students can email their applications to erich.bettich@ci.red-wing.mn.us.
Applicants can also submit their applications to School Resource Officers McMahon or Quinn.
The deadline to apply for the scholarship is July 1.
