Poetry and art can go hand in hand, especially during this month at Red Wing Arts.
The annual Poet Artist Collaboration exhibit opened last weekend.
The show features several poets and artists and their work blending together.
“Each year approximately 60 poets and artists participate in this event which includes an exhibit of artworks inspired by the submitted poems, poetry readings and a chapbook featuring all artwork and poetry,” Red Wing Program Director Arts Heather Lawrenz said.
The Poet Artist Collaboration is a unique show that takes two mediums and many artists and writers and allows them to work together.
The poetry is submitted first, then juried artists take the poems to find inspiration for their artworks.
Red Wing Arts has been hosting the show since 2020.
The idea and the program have been happening each year for long before Red Wing Arts took the reins.
A member of a Northfield writing group, Beverly Voldseth Allers, approached Marie Marvin at Crossings at Carnegie in Zumbrota with the idea for what is now the Poet Artist Collaboration.
“Beverly said, ‘What if poets wrote for the artists and artists illustrated the writing?’ Marie loved this concept, and with her passion nurtured this collaborative event until she passed the baton to Red Wing Arts in 2020,” Red Wing Arts stated about the history of the collaboration.
The event is a favorite for the community and visitors to the Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery.
“We thank Beverly for the idea and Marie for entrusting us to steward this special event. We hope you enjoy the art in all its forms,” Red Wing Arts stated.
The organization is excited to be able to continue the tradition here in Red Wing.
“Today, the event is as strong as ever and continues to give poets a much needed opportunity to share their work,” Red Wing Arts stated about the event. “Both minds are expanded. The poet who shares their words as art and the artist who uses their craft to interpret the words. Together they provide a gift to art appreciators and the community.”
This month there will be many opportunities for the community to engage with the artists and the poets.
Each Sunday while the exhibit is open there will be poetry readings by selected poets.
A full schedule of who will be reading and when is available on Red Wing Arts’ website.
A large event will be held on April 30 at the St. James Hotel.
“Join Red Wing Arts along with the participating poets and artists on Sunday, April 30, for a special Celebration of Poetry and Art event,” Red Wing Arts’ website says. “A reading from our poets and presentation of the artwork created.”
The event begins with a free open house from noon until 2 p.m. at the Depot Gallery. Tickets for the event are available online at redwingarts.org/2023-poet-artist-collaboration.
Red Wing Arts Depot Gallery is open weekly Thursday through Monday from noon until 5 p.m. Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.