Red Wing Arts is hosting the 21st annual Poet Artist Collaboration. Over 70 juried artists and poets participate in this event, which includes an art exhibit, poetry readings and the creation of a chapbook featuring all artwork and poetry of the participants. Thirty-six poems submitted by poets were chosen and the jury-selected artists who then created new work inspired by one of the poems.
Emily Guida Foos, executive director of Red Wing Arts, said of the collaboration, “Both the joy and challenge of this event is the translation of the emotion and story of the written words of a poet by an artist into a representative piece of art. As I have read the poems and watched the artwork come in, I am impressed with the talent of the participants. This year especially, the jurors have curated an extraordinary exhibition.”
With more than 200 potential participating poets and artists, jurors were faced with the difficult task when considering this year’s record numbers of submissions in both poetry and artists.
The 2022 jurors are:
Gwen Westerman, Minnesota poet laureate.
Michael Kleber-Diggs, poet, essayist, literary critic and arts educator.
Cole Redhorse Jacobson, a multidisciplinary artist who works mostly in the traditional arts of his Mdewakanton Dakota people.
Matt Quinn, artist and educator.
The Poet Artist Collaboration began in 2003 when Beverly Voldseth Allers, member of a Northfield writing group and writer for the local paper, approached Marie Marvin at Crossings at Carnegie in Zumbrota, with an idea. Voldseth Allers said, “What if poets wrote for the artists and artists illustrated the writing?”
Marvin loved it, and with her passion nurtured this collaborative event until she passed the baton to Red Wing Arts in 2020.
Red Wing Arts has been honored to work with Marvin to ensure the event maintains the integrity, respect and design. Today, the event is as strong as ever and continues to give poets a much-needed opportunity to share their work. It is a wonderful way for artists to connect with artists from different disciplines. Both minds are expanded: the poet who shares their words as art and the artist who uses their craft to interpret the words. Together they provide a gift to art appreciators and the community.
Live poetry readings are scheduled for Thursday, April 21, through the end of May. Readings are scheduled for most Thursdays and Sundays.
Red Wing Arts will host a special reading and moderated conversation from 5-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at the Red Wing Arts Gallery. Participants include jurors Westerman and Kleber-Diggs. The event will be moderated by Michael Torres, whose first collection of poems, “An Incomplete List of Names,” was selected for the National Poetry Series and named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2020.
