Artists travel to Red Wing to capture the many beautiful scenes that the Driftless region has to offer.
Plein air artists all have their own styles. Some focus on the minute details of a scene, and others like to get the jist of the scene on the canvas.
During the Plein Air Art festival each year, the Red Wing community has the opportunity to watch these artists in action.
Once the art is submitted, it hangs in the Depot Gallery at Red Wing Arts.
There, attendees can see the different styles placed side by side.
Like their artwork, each artist is different. Where they come from, what brought them here and everything in between.
Artist Michael Broshar has some ties to Red Wing, but he comes from near Waterloo, Iowa for the festival.
“My wife’s family is from here, she was born here and she grew up visiting her grandparents here. We’ve always liked Red Wing,” he said.
Although he has been here many times, this was the first time he ventured down to Colvill Park.
“I keep discovering new places in Red Wing. This is my third year doing the festival, but my first time going to Colvill Park,” Borshar said. “My mother in law was a lifeguard there in the late 30s, so it was fun to be there.”
Broshar has been painting consistently for about a decade.
“I’ve been doing plein air since 2016, I’ve been painting in watercolor since 2013. So about ten years,” he said.
Broshar started moving into the plein air world after a workshop he attended in San Francisco.
“There was no classroom,” he said. “We met in the hotel lobby and then we would go out on the streets of downtown San Francisco to paint.”
The style challenged him at first, but he came around to it.
“It was a three day workshop, and by the third day it was like an old habit,” Broshar said.
The challenge with plein air painting is deciding which details to include and the artist has to decide what can really fit on the canvas.
“I think the bigger challenge is that when you paint from a photograph in a studio, you can translate that to the canvas. When you are doing plein air there is this whole big world around you and you have to decide how much you want to include,” he said.
Artist Thomas Kutschied knows all about including the small details.
On the “Downtown Day” of the festival, he was situated on West Third Street outside of Cornerstone Church for several hours.
He was working on capturing the small details of a scene in the downtown area.
He included the petals of the vibrant flowers along the streets, and the precise details on the Sheldon Theatre.
“I started at about 6 o’clock this morning. I hope I’m done in time to go to the concert in the park tonight,” Kutschied joked.
“All the little details take some time, and there is so much of it on the Sheldon,” he said. “I love the details.”
Kutschied has been painting for practically his entire life.
“I started when I was eight years old, I’m 77 now,” he said.
Kutschied is from Red Wing originally, so he enjoys returning during the festival to paint the scenes he remembers.
“I graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964 and then I went to UW-River Falls,” he said.
He taught art for many years after that and eventually moved to Arizona, then he moved back to the midwest and currently resides and teaches in Longville.
Kutschied says the hardest part for him with painting is keeping a steady hand and knowing how much detail to add.
He said, “I have no problem with mixing the colors, sometimes I have to stop myself from being too detailed, you have to loosen up a little bit.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.