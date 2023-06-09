Red Wing’s picturesque scenery is favorable for artists.
The Red Wing Arts Plein Air Festival is an opportunity for artists from around the country to travel to Minnesota and capture that beauty.
Beginning on June 10, Plein Air artists will be scattered throughout Red Wing and the surrounding areas as part of the festival.
The community is invited to participate in the festival by watching painters at work and attend the scheduled events.
“Artists will start painting in Red Wing on June 10 through June 24, with many public opportunities for the community to come watch the painters create,” Program Director at Red Wing Arts Heather Lawrenz said.
There are some popular areas that the community can find artists.
“During the festival participating artists will be painting within a 25 mile radius of Red Wing. Popular areas to come across them creating are around downtown, on bluffs, historic neighborhoods and river valleys,” Lawrenz said.
This year Red Wing Arts is welcoming 32 featured artists that are juried in, they will be judged on three of their paintings.
During the festival, Red Wing Arts has an Open Class category where artists can participate in this category without being juried in. Open Class artists submit one painting to the exhibit to be judged.
There are scheduled events happening throughout the duration of the festival that community members will be guaranteed the opportunity to watch artists create.
“For a guaranteed chance to watch the artists in action, we invite folks to attend the scheduled paint out events that Red Wing Arts will be hosting between June 11 through June 24,” Lawrenz said.
The paint-out events are expanded this year, this gives community members the chance to connect with the artists.
“We have expanded the opportunities for the community to connect with the Plein Air Painters this year. In addition to the popular annual paint-out events at Memorial Park and Central Park, we added a free Paint-out event at Vino in the Valley on June 11,” Lawrenz said.
Also new this year is a Trolley Tour.
“We have a Trolley Tour on June 16. The Red Wing Trolley will bring folks to three idyllic locations around Red Wing and Welch. Tickets are available on our website,” Lawrenz said.
At the end of the festival Red Wing Arts hosts a Member First Glimpse and Awards reception.
This takes place on June 23 at 6 p.m.
“Red Wing Arts Members will be the first to see the 2023 Plein Air exhibit. Enjoy time in the gallery, meet the artists, and be the first to experience and buy this year’s Plein Air paintings. Then stay for the Awards Reception starting at 7 pm.,” Lawrenz said.
The work that is submitted by the Open Class and Juried Artists will be judged by this year’s juror Kathie Wheeler.
“Kathie Wheeler is a nationally recognized and awarded Plein Air painter and instructor. She is a representational oil painter whose work is inspired by the people and places in her life,” Lawrenz said.
Wheeler grew up in the Chicago area and studied at the American Academy of Art and now lives on a small farm with her husband in the beautiful Driftless area of Wisconsin.
She is a signature member of Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society and American Women Artists, and an associate member of the portrait society of America.
You can view her work at kathiewheeler.com and follow her on Instagram @kathiewheelerfineart.
For more information about the Plein Air Arts Festival visit Red Wing Arts website at redwingarts.org/red-wing-arts-plein-air.
