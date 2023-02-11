Red Wing residents take pride in the beauty that surrounds them. The Mississippi River is part of the culture in the city.
Local playwrights and theater professionals Jessica Zuehlke and Jim Stowell will be performing an adaptation of Mark Twain’s “Life on the Mississippi” during the Big Turn Music Festival.
They will be performing alongside two other cast members: Kiki Gheen, active with the Sheldon Theater and Red Wing Dingers for over 35 years, and Andrew Nelson who was born and raised in Red Wing and grew up singing and acting in local performing arts.
“We are just thrilled that the Big Turn Director Sam Brown and the staff were open to this idea of having literature and having actors around all the musicians,” Zuehlke said.
The festival inspired Stowell and Zuehlke to bring this new event to the weekend this year. Their performance is connected to the theme of the “Big Turn.”
“When Jim and I have gone to the music festival in year’s past, we were so inspired by the whole event,” Zuehlke said. “I have always been aware of Red Wing people calling this area the Big Turn, and I love that Sam and the amazing group of organizers named the festival that.”
Zuehlke started looking into books that they could connect to the festival as something they could perform.
“I started looking into the term ‘Big Turn’ and where that came from and started thinking about things we could do from that era, and Jim and I are both huge fans of the Mississippi River and one of our favorite river books is the Mark Twain Life on the Mississippi,” Zuehlke said.
Stowell and Zuehlke wanted to connect literature specifically to this event, and they felt that Twain’s work was the best option for that.
The performance is an adaptation of the book, and they have narrowed the book down to 27 pages for their performance. It will run about 50 minutes.
“Jim has adapted several books for the stage in New York, Chicago and Minneapolis, and we took the book’s 270 pages and narrowed it down to 27 which the four of us will perform and read and have a good time,” Zuehlke said.
There will be four sections from the book being performed.
“We will be delivering four different sections from the book. One will be when Twain was a little boy and how he fell in love with the river. I certainly think Red Wing people can relate to that,” Zuehlke said.
Mandy’s is hosting the performance on Saturday during the music festival at 4 p.m. Wristbands are not required for this event.
However; Stowell and Zuehkle encourage people to purchase wristbands for the festival. It has inspired them to bring this performance to the festival, and they hope others will be inspired as well.
Zuehlke and Stowell have years of experience within theater and play writing.
Stowell has been writing, acting and directing in the Twin Cities for 50 years.
“I have been working mostly in theater within the Twin Cities, and I have been a professional for a little over 50 years now,” Stowell said. “My first play opened in the Twin Cities in 1971, and I’ve spent most of my adult life here in the Twin Cities.”
Stowell has written 24 plays that have been professionally produced and has done three adaptations. One being Tim O’Brien’s book “The Things They Carry.”
Zuehlke has worked within theater for many years including teaching in the Red Wing High School’s theater program.
“I’ve been doing plays since I was 12 in my backyard,” she joked. “I decided it was time to get off the road, and there was a last minute teaching opening for high school theater and we moved here and it was an absolute joy working with the students and the parents. I can’t speak highly enough of the students.”
The two are known in the Midwest for their musical comedy “Church Basement Ladies.”
One of their favorite parts of Red Wing is the Sheldon Theatre.
Zuehlke said, “The Sheldon here, they knew about theater and to have a theater teacher with a rich history in theater I think was great. I really think we helped each other,I know the Sheldon certainly helped me.”
Stowell added, “I’ve been to many theaters across the country, and the Sheldon’s connection to the school is really extraordinary for the arts. That kind of thing is pretty unique. When it works like it does here it is good for the city and the students.”
“The space makes a big difference and you go into that place and stand on that stage and look out, as a performer you feel it and it elevates you.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.