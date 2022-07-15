Plants are a common ground across different communities and cultures. That idea is what a new mural in Red Wing is hoping to capture once completed.
“It feels a little surreal to be at one of the final stages of painting. I feel really grateful that I’ve had the support from the Anderson Center and the community during this process,” artist Camila Leiva said.
As a way to continue with the idea of inclusivity and the bringing together of people through this project, the community was invited and encouraged to help with painting the mural.
“What I’m having folks do is paint the first layer of color and then I’ll finish some of the more intricate details,’ Leiva said. “But having people help with this part of it is a huge help because it is the bulk of the work and there is power in numbers.”
During the two community painting sessions, families and individuals grabbed a paint brush and some paint to help complete the major parts of the mural. There was a color by number system used to help keep the painting organized.
The way the mural was designed allowed for more accessibility and more people were able to participate in the painting process. The mural is painted on a material that will be put on the wall as panels.
The first session was held at ArtReach in downtown Red Wing and the participants helped to complete multiple panels of the mural. After a second session at the Anderson Center, enough painting was completed to create a base for Leiva to work with.
“Doing the mural this way allows for a more accessible community painting day, just because otherwise people would have to be on scaffolds and stairs and this way more people can participate,” Leiva said
At the community paint at the Anderson Center, groups that came to help were situated at tables outside and as each panel was completed it was added alongside other panels to create the full image. The panels were set out to dry on the ground outside of Leiva’s studio.
Some of the groups that Leiva collaborated with to create the idea of the mural helped with the painting stages. The Goodhue Hispanic Outreach came in groups to help complete the large portions of the mural during community painting days.
The project is something Leiva has been working on with the Anderson Center for a few years. The project is the outcome of her public residency program that is offered at the Anderson Center.
“This is part of a public residency artist program that we started last year with Camila, and the idea is to use the resources that we have out here to advance the larger Red Wing community,” Anderson Center Program Director Adam Wiltgen said.
She worked with different cultural groups in the community to come up with a vision for what the mural would symbolize.
Before starting, Leiva met with the Goodhue Hispanic Outreach, Goodhue County Master Gardeners, and the Land & Environment Department at Prairie Island Indian Community to gain some perspective for the mural’s design.
The goal of the project was to bring the community together. Leiva felt that having community members help with some of the painting would be a good way to accomplish this goal.
Once an idea was set, the process of designing and planning began. After talking with different groups she came up with specific plants that the groups had in common for the final design.
“I started thinking about how plants, flowers and herbs are all common ground in every community and every culture,” she said.
“I proposed the idea for the mural that I felt would bring together conversations with the Latina community and Prairie Island and I also found that there is a Goodhue master gardeners group,” she continued.
Leiva works with artist Claudia Valentino on other large murals. Valentino is contributing to the Plant Wisdom mural alongside Leiva. The two have designed and painted multiple murals in the Twin Cities.
They are using the same process for this mural that they have used for their previous murals. One of their murals can be found on Lake Street in South Minneapolis and another is located in a women’s shelter in the Twin Cities.
The mural is on track to be completed by the end of the summer, and the installation of the mural will happen around late August and early September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.