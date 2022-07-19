Goodhue County Planning Advisory Commission on Monday recommended approval allowing dairy farmer Ann Buck’s construction of a nearly 1 million gallon liquid manure storage basin on her property at 37609 180th Ave. in Goodhue.
County board members will have the final say and are expected to vote in a future meeting.
“This is just protocol, and I’m glad it went through,” Buck said.
On her property, Buck has a 280 heifer dairy feedlot facility with four cattle barns, tilled cropland and a dwelling.
According to land use management director Lisa Hanni, the confinement barns and open lots are currently without runoff control.
To aid in runoff management and hold more manure, Buck wants to construct a 100-foot by 204-foot concrete basin.
County staff conducted a survey of Buck’s plans and land to ensure the construction would meet all local and state requirements.
Hanni shared the following staff findings at the commission meeting:
The proposed manure storage basin does not appear injurious to the use and enjoyment of properties in the immediate vicinity for uses already permitted, nor would it substantially diminish and impair property values in the immediate vicinity. The proposal appears harmonious with the established uses in the vicinity which include primarily cropland and animal agriculture operations.
The manure storage basin is not anticipated to impede the normal and orderly development or improvement of surrounding vacant property for uses predominant to the area. The proposal meets or exceeds all setback and development standards of the Goodhue County Zoning Ordinance and appears compatible with adjacent land uses.
A review of the applicant’s submitted project summary indicates adequate utilities, access roads, drainage, and other necessary facilities are available to accommodate the proposed use.
The property contains area to provide sufficient off-street parking and loading space to serve the proposed use and meet the Goodhue County Zoning Ordinance’s parking requirements.
The applicant’s plans appear capable of controlling lights in such a manner that no disturbance to neighboring properties will result.
The submitted plans detail adequate measures to prevent or control offensive odor, fumes, dust, noise, and vibration so that none of these will constitute a nuisance.
New construction on any feedlots must meet a 91% odor annoyance-free rating distance to existing dwellings.
Buck’s basin achieves 97% to the nearest dwelling, approximately 1,770 feet to the northeast, according to Kelsey Petit, feedlot officer.
With the commission’s recommendation, Buck now needs county board approval before construction can begin.
