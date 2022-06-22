Planning Commission member Chad Kono is one of the 13 candidates running for an open seat on the Red Wing City Council.
Kono is originally from South Dakota and moved to Minnesota when he started teaching at the University of Minnesota in 2001. He and his wife later moved to Red Wing after retiring in 2018.
Before retirement, Kono worked closely with rural cities as a city planner and then also worked with the UMN in university advancement.
“For the first 10 years of my professional career I worked in local and regional planning assisting local governments. Mostly towns and county governments in Southeast South Dakota. So I have extensive experience in local and regional planning,” he said.
After leaving that field, he began working in university advancement for 32 years.
“That’s where I spent the bulk of my career. A lot of university advancement is working in collaboration with several different departments. That experience will help me work in local government,” he said
Kono plans to bring this experience to the city council seat if elected. Aside from his professional experience, he has a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and has been drawn to government and policy.
He originally had not intended to go into politics. “I went to South Dakota State University, I grew up on a farm so I had intended on going into agriculture. Eventually that switched to Political Science,” Kono said.
Kono also briefly served as the Baltic Town Board President in South Dakota.
If elected, Kono wants to see more stability and collaboration within the city government.
“I believe moderation leads to better decisions. I want to see that there is a certain stability in the discourse and that there is some reasonableness that leads to good common sense solutions and that there is collaboration that goes on,” he said.
He also wants to focus on pride of ownership within the city. “I would like to propose a pride of ownership, and to me that extends all the way down to the individual level. Not only in appearance but how you treat your neighbors and the community. That leads to pride in your home and pride in your neighborhood.”
Kono has found Red Wing to be a special place for him and his wife.
He said, “We are just absolutely thrilled to be living in Red Wing and we would like to see it grow and prosper in a good way. We have had so much enjoyment getting to know people and I’m looking forward to continuing to get to know more of the community.”
