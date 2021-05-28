After more than a year of postponed, canceled and virtual shows, the Sheldon Theatre has prepared a season packed with a wide variety of acts -- everything from tribute bands and a cappella groups to magic and a circus.
Here is the list of the coming season.
Sept. 9-12
For the opening act, local amateurs will take the bow as Phoenix Theatre presents “Motherhood Out Loud”
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday
Thursday, Sept. 16
“Glensheen, The Musical”
When: 7:30 p.m.
More information: This dark comedic musical starts when an heiress is found dead. The show follows characters trying to find what really happened.
Friday, Sept. 17
The New Standards and guests present “Score!”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $27 to $37
Saturday, Sept. 25
Ghost Factory/Under the Skin
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20
More information: Live dance performance merges with video imagery of abandoned buildings in this show, which is inspired by deserted factories of Johnson City in upstate New York.
Friday, Oct. 1
The Grammy-winning Okee Dokee Brothers
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $26
Friday, Oct. 8
Take3
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 to $28
More information: The trio Take3 brings the refinement of a rigorous classical music background and infuses it with rock-star charisma.
Saturday, Oct. 9
Caravan Du Nord 2021, featuring Nur-D
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Sunday, Oct. 10
Arla Mae’s “Booyah Wagon”
When: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Cost: $5. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $2.50.
More information: This comedy is a unique collaboration between local actor Sarah Agnew and James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim. Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon is designed to illuminate the benefits of buying and eating fresh, local food.
Friday, Oct. 15
“The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John” starring Michael Cavanaugh
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $32 to $37
Saturday, Oct. 16
Guns N’ Rosenkavalier sings rock and more.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 to $25
Saturday, Oct. 23
An evening with comedian Tammy Pescatelli
When: 8 p.m.
Cost: $25 to $33
Friday, Oct. 29
Tell a Ghost Story
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10
More information: This is the first ever story-telling night on the Sheldon Main Stage. Find your best ghost story, watch for sign-up information and prepare for a spooky night.
Saturday, Nov. 6
Latin Grammy-winner Flor de Toloache, New York City’s first and only all-women mariachi group.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 to $35
Friday, Nov. 12
Farah Siraj
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20
More information: Named Jordan’s Musical Ambassadress, Farah Siraj balances a career that spans the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. Farah has performed at some of the world’s most prestigious platforms. She currently leads an ethnically diverse quintet of Arabian Flamenco jazz, with world-class musicians.
Saturday, Nov. 13
Chris Koza
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20
More information: Born out of folk, country, storytelling and rock ’n roll, Chris Koza both honors and builds on Americana traditions by incorporating a unique pop-music sensibility, subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies and imaginative production choices.
Saturday, Nov. 20
Shake & Holla Tour featuring North Mississippi Allstars and Rebirth Brass Band with special guest Cedric Burnside
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 to $49
Nov. 27-28
Sheldon Brass Band holiday show
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $16
Friday, Dec. 3
A Christmas celebration with The Steeles
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $27 to $32
Sunday, Dec. 5
Christmas with Lorie Line
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $63
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Mick Sterling presents “An Andy & Bing Christmas”
When: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $40
Saturday, Dec. 11
Kat Perkins presents a Christmas show
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $32 to $36
Thursday, Dec. 16
“The Nutcracker” with Continental Ballet Company
When: 7 p.m.
Cost: $27 to $32
Saturday, Dec. 18
The New Standards Holiday Show 2021
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30 to $55
Friday, Dec. 31
New Year’s Eve with Monroe Crossing
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $26 to $32
Saturday, Jan. 8
“Johnny Appleseed,” presented by the Missoula Children’s Theatre
When: 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Cost: $11. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $6.
Friday, Jan. 14
“The Finest Hour”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $33 to $38
More information: Celebrating the 75th anniversary of the iconic music that ended World War II, the legendary tunes of Bing Crosby, Louis Armstrong, Billie Holiday, Louis Prima, The Andrews Sisters, Ella Fitzgerald and more are brought to life by two bands.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Experience the Magic: Michael Grandinetti
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $33 to $38
Jan. 27-29
Red Wing High School musical
When: 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:3 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 3 p.m. Sunday
Cost: $20 for adults, $13 for students.
Saturday, Feb. 5
“Broadway’s Next Hit Musical”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $31 to $36
Friday, Feb. 11
Right in the Eye
When: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $23 to $27
More information: French artist and composer Jean-François Alcoléa continues an epic journey all over the world. The live movie-concert is based on the films of Georges Méliès, the father of cinema, fictional movies and special effects.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Hiplet Ballerinas of Chicago
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $34 to $37. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $24.
Thursday, Feb. 17
“How to Survive Middle School”
When: 1 p.m.
Cost: $10. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $4.
More information: A new multimedia performance in which kids talk to kids in a compelling, funny and educational show.
Friday, Feb. 25
Cirque Mechanics: Birdhouse Factory
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $37 to $48. Student tickets are $25.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Voctave, an a cappella sensation
When: 3 p.m.
Cost: $30 to $35.
Saturday, March 5
Gangstagrass blends bluegrass and hip-hop
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $27 to $33
Saturday, March 12
Cracker, an altrock, Americana, country band.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $35 to $40
Friday, March 18
Nobuntu, a female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $10.
Friday, April 8
“Symphony at the Cinema” features Colleen Raye with St. Croix Valley Symphony Orchestra
When: 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 to $29
Saturday, April 9
Freddy Jones Band plays rock
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $33 to $38
Saturday, April 23
Trinity Irish Dance Company
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $30. Children tickets are free.
Thursday, April 28
“Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition,” a multimedia adventure of the classic story
When: 1 p.m.
Cost: $10. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $7.
Saturday, April 30
VocalEssence with “The Times They Are a Changin’: The words and music of Bob Dylan”
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 to $30
May 6-7
Air Play
When: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cost: $26. One child ticket is free with one adult ticket. Additional youth tickets are $15.
More information: Flying umbrellas, larger-than-life balloons, giant fabrics floating over the audience, and the biggest snow globe audiences will ever see will make viewers gasp in wonder and laugh until it hurts.
Saturday, May 14
Jeremy Messersmith
When: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $25 to $28.
