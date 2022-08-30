A little rain didn't dampen the fun on Saturday, Aug. 27, when Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services members and employees, and Dairyland Power Cooperative and Ellsworth Chamber of Commerce representatives gathered at Vino in the Valley to celebrate the installation of a Charge electric vehicle charging station.
With this installation, Peirce Pepin is partnering with Vino in the Valley to encourage tourism in Pierce County by electric vehicle drivers.
Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services is a founding member of Charge EV, whose mission is to build an EV charging network across the nation in rural cooperative territories. Charge has grown from 31 electric cooperatives to nearly 100 spread across the upper Midwest, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina and Oregon.
“Electric cooperatives power 56 percent of the land mass of the United States and energize over 20 million homes, businesses, farms and schools,” said Nate Boettcher, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services president and CEO. “Range anxiety continues to be a major concern for those looking to purchase an EV. By locating these charging stations near tourism and entertainment destinations, we are encouraging members and non-members to spend time at our community businesses.”
Attendees enjoyed food, wine tasting and prize drawings. The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce conducted the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Charge electric stations can be found through their website, charge.coop, or the Plug Share app for smartphones.
