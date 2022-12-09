Chad Koranda has done it all in Pierce County law enforcement. He has worked in land management and was a dispatch jailer. He has been a patrol officer and a DARE. officer.
Now he will serve as a sheriff.
On Nov. 8 Koranda was elected as the new sheriff for Pierce County after running unopposed. He will serve following Nancy Hove’s retirement announcement this summer.
Koranda will begin the position in early January.
“I put my name in the hat and here we are,” he joked.
Koranda’s humor does not distract him from the professionalism being the sheriff has. Since joining Pierce County law enforcement in 2005 he has worked many different positions within the department.
“Things in my career have prepared me for this position,” he said.
Koranda has always had a love for human geography. He wanted to be a geography teacher before shifting his focus to law enforcement after becoming interested in criminal justice.
“I got an internship with the Pierce County law enforcement department in the land management division where I mapped deer crash sites around the county,” Koranda explained.
Koranda used computers to map the cartography but said he got tired of being behind a desk all day. He wanted to interact with people.
“I have a passion for people. Meeting new people drives me,” he said.
After getting the proper training, Koranda began working as a dispatch jailer. He said it was the most important position he has held until becoming sheriff because of the responsibility.
Koranda would be responsible for maintaining the operation and safety of the jail. He would develop relationships with officers and offenders while working there, something he cites as important to his career.
After working a few years as a dispatch jailer, he moved into the patrol unit. After working as a patrol officer he was promoted to patrol sergeant.
It was around this time Koranda got involved with the DARE program. The program educates children on the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
Koranda worked in five school districts throughout Pierce County. His ability to meet and interact with students was his favorite part of the job.
“There is value in every individual. Getting the ability to know someone is the greatest gift of this job,” Koranda said.
Another favorite part for Koranda is seeing the diversity of day-to-day operations. He said there is always something new and that makes the department unique.
“We have a geography mixed of urban and rural,” Koranda said. “One day you are dealing with problems city people have and the next you are corralling cows.”
Koranda said one item he wants to improve for the department is increasing the staffing. Currently he wants to continue empowering employees.
“We’re not in a bad state as a department. People should be proud of where we are,” he said. “We are shorthanded, but when everyone works together we are strong.”
With the staffing shortage, Koranda encouraged anyone interested in joining law enforcement to request additional information. He said anyone can be in law enforcement if they have the people skills.
“We have spots and are good people. We have positions for everyone,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.