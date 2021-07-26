An Ellsworth man was injured Monday, July 26, 2021, in a single-vehicle crash.
The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a crash at 4:22 a.m. on Highway 65 near 610th Avenue in Ellsworth Township.
Benjamin Kelln, 56, was operating a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on Highway 63 when he left the roadway. He traveled through the west ditch and struck a field driveway before stopping at the edge of a corn field.
Kelln was transported from the scene by Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries.
Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office at the scene was the Ellsworth Fire Department and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.
