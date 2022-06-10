High School graduates Amira Ramstad, Makayla Becker and Cheyenne Verdugo each received a $1,000 scholarship from Pier 55, Red Wing Area Seniors, supporting their journey into the medical health field.
“We are excited about this initiative as a way for the older generation to support the education of the younger generation of learners,” Executive Director Kim Wojcik said.
Pier 55 Red Wing Area Seniors is a non-profit organization serving older citizens.
“[We have] more than 800 members,” Wojcik said. “There are over 70 groups that meet monthly at Pier 55 with more than 1,000 people participating in these activities, events and trips. Among the services offered at no charge to any area senior, include medical equipment lending, senior home repair, care call-in, technology assistance, support groups and much more.”
This past fall area seniors did a fundraiser to gather money for three, $1,000 scholarships for local students pursuing a career working with senior citizens and/or in the health care field.
All funds were donated by seniors, many of whom are retired teachers.
“We raised $8,000 and were able to use the funds to provide the scholarship and support the program,” Wojcik said.
The three recipients were excited and honored to receive the scholarships, according to Wojcik.
Area seniors plan to offer the scholarships next year and look forward to encouraging more students to go into healthcare.
