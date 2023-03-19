Every week at the Red Wing YMCA an energetic group of people can be found playing pickleball in the gyms.
Currently the group gets together most days each week at the YMCA to play.
There are more than 60 people involved in the group. They usually have around 20 to 30 people show up each week.
Now Red Wing may be getting outdoor pickleball courts after the group raised more than $175,000.
A few months ago the pickleball group presented the City Council with a plan for pickleball courts and urged them to apply for a DNR grant if they could fundraise the match.
“For years we have been talking about how we can come up with added courts and getting more people involved. Our answer to that was finding a way to get outdoor courts,” group member Tim Sletten said.
“So we approached the city, and they were very interested, and we started to work with public works on how many courts and where we would put it. In today’s day and time with the money issue we offered to fundraise the money,” he continued.
The group raised $176,900 for the match. The funding comes from various sources, $100,000 came from an anonymous donor, $43,000 from the Red Wing Area Fund, $5,000 from the Wings Foundation and $28,900 from the pickleball group members.
They are looking forward to hopefully having a place to play outdoors soon.
Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States and many small communities across the country have created pickleball groups like the one here in Red Wing.
The group members have found a mutual interest in this growing sport, and they have also found friendships that will last years.
There are people who participate from all different backgrounds, they come together to play. The sport not only enhances physical health, but also people’s social lives.
“One of the things I would say is that it is such a phenomenal community builder, because it puts us all together having fun and getting to know one another even if we disagree in other spaces in our community,” group member Martha Harris said.
A few of the current members have been a part of it since its inception in 2008. Many of them still play weekly.
“In 2008, Dave Anderson started the group and I’ve been playing that long,” Margaret Johnson said.
The group started small in the beginning and only a few people would play each week.
“At first we really only had six or seven people, only one court full and we would rotate,” Johnny Ostberg said.
Now they have so many people playing each week that they have group members lining up in the gym to play a match.
The oldest member of their group, Dennis Yecke, will be 91 this year and pickleball presents him the opportunity to stay active and social.
“I started playing in 2006, I play Monday, Wednesday and Friday … My wife says it’s what keeps me alive honestly,” Yecke said. “I feel better on days that I play than days that I don’t play.”
People from the surrounding cities travel to Red Wing to participate, it has brought people together in multiple ways.
“We have people from Red Wing, Lake City, Ellsworth, Cannon Falls, Goodhue and that is just in our area,” Sletten said.
Now that the group has grown, they need more space to get together and play pickleball.
The proposed spot for the courts is inside Colvill Park.
“The past council agreed to do a feasibility study and that came back after we identified Colvill Park as being the best site and we found that we will need six courts,” Sletten said.
The group is hoping that the exposure at the park might bring in more group members. The group currently has an older demographic and they would love to see some younger people join in.
“This is inclusive of all ages, and we’re hoping more people will join when they see us playing at Colvill,” Sletten said.
They are welcoming to beginners, the long term group members are happy to help those who are just starting out.
Even though the group has raised their portion of the funding, the courts aren’t guaranteed.
The city first is applying for the DNR grant, if the grant is awarded to Red Wing for this project then they will proceed with the installation and construction of the courts.
Having the funds ready and raised helps the city’s chances of receiving the grant. They are expecting announcements of grant winners this summer.
The group is hopeful and know there is community support for this.
“We know that there are many more people in Red Wing, there has just been no place for permanent play,” Sletten said.
