Bright colors catch the eyes of passersby on Orchard Road in Red Wing.
What was once an apple orchard has become a flower farm, Flower Valley Orchards.
The rows of flowers burst with color and sweet smells as visitors walk along the growing buds. At Flower Valley Orchards visitors are able to pick their own flowers and create a unique bouquet.
Owner of the orchard Mary Birrittella has welcomed people for two seasons to this flower orchard.
She grew up on the land that the flower orchard sits on, it was once an apple orchard that her family operated for many years.
“It was once an apple orchard, we bought it as an apple orchard and we built it up and it was a great business for a while. In 2018 my brother decided to step away from it,” she said.
She reopened as Flower Valley Orchard in July 2022, and has plans to continue growing the flower farm for the next several years.
Now her daily routine looks a little different. She heads down to the field of flowers each day to do daily maintenance and make sure everything is in shape for the upcoming busy weekends.
Birrittella grabs her shears and walks up and down each row for “dead-heading.”
“This is a daily occurrence, dead-heading. The spent blooms have to be taken off of the flowers, not only does it look kind of sad but it also makes the plant bud out more,” she said. “Every day there is someone out here doing something.”
After the apple orchard closed, Birrittella and her family were looking for something to keep their hands busy.
“Since we had the apple orchard, we were looking for something to do. Over the last 52 years, a lot of people liked coming to the orchard. After we closed it in 2017 we were thinking about different things we could do,” she said.
Birrittella went to visit a pick-your-own-flower orchard in Rosemount and she fell in love with the idea and began brainstorming how to bring this to her orchard in Red Wing.
“We just thought it was such a nice orchard and we thought we could do it. We just went for it,” she said.
In preparation for the summer season, the planting begins as early as possible.
The seeds are planted indoors under grow lights during the winter. In May when the ground thaws, they put in their plants and they also add more seeds to ensure longevity during the summer season.
The orchard is open on the weekends throughout the summer, Birrittella is hoping to stay open through September and close up in October for the season.
“This is only our second year, and we opened this year on July 4,” she said. “We will hopefully be open until the first week in October.”
The orchard is open from noon until 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
“We get pretty busy, people have to squeeze it in the weekends. We always have someone picking,” she said.
Aside from the pick-your-own services on the weekends, Flower Valley Orchards offers a subscription service and subscribers receive fresh flowers each week.
For more information about their services and the history of the orchard, visit their website at flowervalleyorchards.com, or visit the orchard during their open hours at 29732 Orchard Rd.
“We have a subscription service, so on Mondays and Thursdays I pick fresh flowers and make bouquets and bring them to city hall and then subscribers pick them up there,” she said.
Birrittella has no regrets, she enjoys the hard work that goes into making something beautiful. She has learned more and more about various flowers, how to put together bouquets and she has big plans for the orchard’s future.
She invites people in for graduation photos, she helps her nieces' girl scout troops and she has various events planned for the future.
The orchard has become a happy place for her and her family.
“I come out here and have my coffee in the morning,” she said. “It has been a win-win since we’ve reopened.”
