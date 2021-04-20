Protesters gathered outside of the Hennepin County Government Center on Monday, April 19 as the jury in the Derek Chauvin case deliberated for nine hours. While the death of George Floyd was one of the main reasons that hundreds came together, it was not the only one.
Throughout the speeches and chanting people from around Minnesota talked about Daunte Wright, the 20 year old who was shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop and later died.
Adam Toledo was also remembered. On Thursday, April 15, Chicago officials released body-worn camera of an officer fatally shooting Toledo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.