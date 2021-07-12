Red Wing Collectors Society held its 2021 convention in Colvill Park July 9-11.
Members had a tent and used the Colvill Courtyard for the bulk of activities, but also could be found scattered throughout the Red Wing area taking advantage of sales and amenities.
Two of the busier spots that Saturday included the Pottery Museum of Red Wing and Larry's Jugs, both on Old West Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.