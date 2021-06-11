Rain and high winds moved quickly and destructively through Red Wing shortly after noon June 11, 2021.
Red Wing Regional Airport clocked gusts up to 75 mph.
Trees came down, in parts or in entirety. Power poles snapped. Internet service was interrupted.
The storm was short lived but destructive. Adding insult to injury, the sun quickly came out pushed temperatures back into the high 80s after eight days of highs 90 degrees and up.
Linda Avenue -- all of a single curving block long between Audrey Avenue and Burton Street near Twin Bluff School -- suffered some of the worst damage. A least two houses lost major parts of their roofs. Trees were uprooted up and down the street.
The roar of chainsaws, the whine of bobcats and beep-beeps of large vehicles backing up filled the neighborhood all afternoon.
People emerged to check on one another and marvel that no one apparently was hurt.
The city issued a notice that the the Solid Waste Campus at 1873 Bench St. will accept storm-damaged trees and branches at no charge beginning immediately through Friday, July 2. The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Debris large and small is so extensive throughout Red Wing that the campus also will be open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, June 13.
City of Red Wing Public Works crews will be clearing roadways on Friday until all roads are passable. Starting Monday, June 14, crews will begin removing branches from the boulevards.
"Please have your storm debris placed on the boulevard for collection beginning Monday morning. City crews appreciate the cooperation and patience of neighbors, drivers, and pedestrians in maintaining a safe distance from cleanup areas," the city said in a news release.
