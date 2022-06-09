The Willie B Blues Band was the second Concert In The Park Wednesday evening with a rousing blues and rock performance at the Central Park bandshell in Red Wing.
About 300 people enjoyed the music on a beautiful evening with temperatures in the low 70s.
The Concert In the Park series is sponsored by Red Wing Arts. Concerts are Wednesday evenings starting at 7 p.m. in Central Park. The next concert, June 15, features the Double Down Daredevils.
