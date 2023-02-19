Big Turn-People Brothers Band_8255.JPG

The People Brothers Band plays at the Sheldon Theatre as part of the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle

The Big Turn Music Fest ran Friday and Saturday. The Saturday festival featured 102 bands at 21 venues in downtown Red Wing. Crowds ranged from a handful of people at some of the smaller venues to packed houses at the large churches and the Sheldon Theatre.

The day started with a performance of Mark Twain's "Life on the Mississippi" performed by local theatrical legends Jessica Zuehlke and Jim Stowell supported by Andy Nelson and Kiki Gheen at Mandy's Coffee and Cafe.

Throughout the weekend the downtown streets were filled with musical artists, many carrying their instruments to the venue where they would play.

Big Turn Music Festival/Saturday

