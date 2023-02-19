The Big Turn Music Fest ran Friday and Saturday. The Saturday festival featured 102 bands at 21 venues in downtown Red Wing. Crowds ranged from a handful of people at some of the smaller venues to packed houses at the large churches and the Sheldon Theatre.
The day started with a performance of Mark Twain's "Life on the Mississippi" performed by local theatrical legends Jessica Zuehlke and Jim Stowell supported by Andy Nelson and Kiki Gheen at Mandy's Coffee and Cafe.
Throughout the weekend the downtown streets were filled with musical artists, many carrying their instruments to the venue where they would play.
Jessica Zuehlke performs Mark Twain's "Life on the Mississippi.' The four-person show was the opening act for the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jessica Zuehlke performs Mark Twain's "Life on the Mississippi' while Red Wing High School graduate looks on. The four-person show was the opening act for the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Andy Nelson performs Mark Twain's "Life on the Mississippi" during the Big Turn Music Festival Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Kiki Gheeen performs "Life on the Mississippi' at Mandy's Coffee and Cafe during the Big Turn Music Festival Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Sue Orfield plays the sax with accompaniment by Charlie Lincoln on the bass at the Big Turn Music Festival. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Mary Louise Knutson played jazz at the American Legion as part of the Big Turn Music Festival Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Dave Schmalenberger with drum sticks flying keeps the beat for the Mary Louise Knutson Trio Saturday, Feb. 18, at the American Legion. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Charlie Lincoln plays the bass in the Mary Louise Knutson Trio at the American Legion on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jerrika Mighelle performs at Tootsie Too's Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Amanda Grace sings at First United Methodist Church during the Big Turn Music Fest Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Severio Mancieri of Duluth performs at Fair Trade Books as part of the Big Turn Music Fest Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Severio Mancieri of Duluth performs at Fair Trade Books as part of the Big Turn Music Fest Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jeremy Jewell performs during the Big Turn Music Festival at Red Wing Framing Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Dan Rumsey at Art Reach during the Big Turn Music Festival Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jerrika Mighelle performs at Tootsie Too's on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jerrika Mighelle sings one of her songs at Tootsie Too's during the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Knee High July performs at the Underground Boxing and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio during thg Big Turn Music Festval on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jeremy Jewell plays at Red Wing Framing Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Jeremy Jewell sings in an intimate setting at Red Wing Framing on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
The band Big Mouth Brass plays at St. Paul's Lutheran Church during the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
John Sievers plays the trombone in Big Mouth Bass at St. Paul's Lutheran Church Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Golden Oak performs at the Sheldon Theatre during the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Vocalist Teresa Marie performs at the Sheldon Theatre with the People Brothers Band on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Loud Mouth Brass performs at St. Paul's Lutheran Church during the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
A man snaps a photo of Loud Mouth Brass at St. Paul's Lutheran Church during the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Teresa Maria sings with the People Brothers Band during the Big Turn Music Festival Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Teresa Marie sings during the People Brothers Band performance at the Sheldon Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Chris Koza belts out a song at Christ Episcopal Church on Saturday, Feb. 18, during the Big Turn Music Fesival. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
The People Brothers Band plays at the Sheldon Theatre as part of the Big Turn Music Festival on Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
Chris Koza plays at Christ Episcopal Church during the Big Turn Music Festival Saturday, Feb. 18. Jim Johnson/Republican Eagle
