Over the weekend crowds flooded parts of Red Wing for entertainment and activities.
The streets of Red Wing welcomed visitors and residents to the annual parade, live music in Bay Point Park, vendors in Levee Park, the taste of Red Wing, fireworks and the Royal Ambassador Coronation.
Despite the cloudy weather on Sunday the parade route was lined with chairs and kids excitedly awaiting the rain of candy.
Late-night live music in Bay Point Park on Friday and Saturday was enjoyed by many as they danced along to songs from performers Elton Rohn and the Arch Allies.
The Red Wing Chamber of Commerce works year-round to create an exciting environment for the annual community celebration. During this 40th year anniversary of the event, the community was reminded of the great highlights Red Wing has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.