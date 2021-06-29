Lake City Water Ski Days 2021
Rain hampered some 2021 Water Ski Days activities on Saturday, June 26, but on Sunday, June 27, the crowds were out, lining the walls and beach areas near Government Pier for the water ski show. Steve Gardiner / Republican Eagle

