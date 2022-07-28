This beautifully renovated home is close to downtown Red Wing.
This home features original woodwork with a built-in hutch, wood floors and stunning staircase. The house also has a main floor master bedroom, a spacious dining and living room, and a completely updated kitchen. The kitchen has new appliances, cabinetry, solid surface countertops and recessed lighting.
the home's upper level has two spacious bedrooms, a full bath and a built-in closet with a cedar chest.
Located on a large corner lot with plenty of space for yard activities. The home also features an inviting screened-in front porch and two garages, one attached, one detached. There are two concrete driveways, which provide ample off-street parking.
- Asking price: $274,900
- Bedrooms: 3
- Bathrooms: 2
- Square feet: 1,720
- Acres: 0.17
- Year built: 1914
