A Minnesota photographer will be visiting Red Wing next week to host a free event for the community.
Wing Young Huie is a photographer who has gained national and international recognition for his work.
According to the Walker Art Center’s website, “Huie has been photographing diverse communities in his home state for ten years. In 1995, he displayed 172 photographs in an outdoor lot in the Frogtown neighborhood of St. Paul.”
The Minnesota Historical Society Press eventually published the collection of photographs in a book titled “Frogtown: Photographs and Conversations from a Neighborhood.” The book is used in classrooms across the state.
Huie is being brought to Red Wing to have conversations with the community about how to create a place that is connected.
“Huie has a wonderfully warm way about him. He speaks without judgment, he is an artist and human being who has learned how communities can grow together when they are open to being curious with each other,” said one of the event organizers, Red Wing community engagement facilitator Michelle Leise.
“Huie has used his camera lens to meet and learn about people. He encourages us to do the same in our own way and we don’t even need a camera,” Leise continued.
The event is hosted by Huie and is sponsored by several organizations made up of the city, county, school district, the college and key nonprofit organizations in the community.
Each of the organizations involved sees the need for events such as this to promote connections between community members.
“The group of organizations around the table felt it was important to continue making Red Wing a place where everyone feels they belong and has a connection with other people,” Leise said. “Some of that work happens through larger systems, but some of that work starts with every single person, every day, on an individual level.”
The event will help bring out similarities and connections between people, realizing that people within the community are not so different from each other.
“Sometimes we see another person, and we think we are so different from them. It’s human nature to make assumptions, we all do it,” Leise said. “But what if we could stop ourselves when we recognize we’re forming a set opinion about something or someone we don’t know.”
The goal of the presentation is to talk through ways people can stop passing judgment onto ourselves and onto others.
“If we can stop judging ourselves or the other person, we can open ourselves up to new thoughts, new connections and even a new conversation,” Leise said.
RiseUp Red Wing is the lead agency and sponsor of the event and worked with organizations that are part of RiseUp Red Wing’s cross-sector partnership to organize the presentation.
The event on Thursday, Dec. 8, will be a presentation by Huie from 7- 8:30 p.m.
Following the presentation from 8:30- 9:30 p.m. on the third floor of the Sheldon there will be an opportunity to continue the conversation with Huie and other community members. During this time there will be refreshments, and people can see Huie’s artwork.
Questions can be directed to 651-385-3618.
The 13 other local organization partners include: the city of Red Wing, Prairie Island Indian Community, Red Wing YMCA, Workforce Development, HOPE Coalition, Red Wing Public Schools, United Way, Three Rivers, CARE Clinic, Hispanic Outreach, Fernbrook Family Center, Minnesota State College Southeast and Goodhue County Education District.
