While you sit at Bay Point Park any time of the year, a few eagles are probably circling above.
Many of them sit in the trees, waiting for the perfect moment to swoop down and grab a fish.
The eagles are a staple of Red Wing’s beauty. Visitors are mesmerized to see dozens of them along the Mississippi River.
Red Wing residents go out of their way to sit in the parks to eagle watch throughout the yea, especially in the winter when it seems there are swarms of them.
Local Red Wing residents Earl Bye and Cara Clark have taken thousands of photos of the eagles.
“We have been taking pictures of eagles and wildlife here for about six or seven years,” Bye said. “About two years ago Cara came up with the idea to put a book together.”
Bye guesses he has taken hundreds of thousands of photos of wildlife in Red Wing.
The two of them worked together to put the best photos together in a book.
“Eagles of Red Wing” showcases the beauty of the city, and the beauty of the eagles.
They narrowed the pool down to 5,000 photos, then Clark narrowed it down from there.
“Out of the thousands and thousands of photos, Cara was the artistic eye in picking them out,” Bye said.
The couple moved to Red Wing several years ago, specifically to get closer to the beauty and the wildlife.
“We lived in White Bear Lake and we used to come down here on the weekends and eagle watch in Colvill Park,” Clark said. “It came to a point where we didn’t want to leave.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic they decided to move to Red Wing, because they found themselves always coming back.
The book features a variety of photos.
“We wanted to get a variety of photos so that it wasn’t all just eagles catching fish. We looked for ones that were really beautiful, or some that were really interesting,” Clark said.
“Or funny,” Bye chimed in.
The book features eagles fishing, fighting and soaring through the air. Bye has captured some rare eagle sightings and behaviors over the past several years that are featured in the book.
Clark and Bye find themselves in the parks in Red Wing every day, sometimes twice a day. That is how they have been able to capture some of the breathtaking photos included in “Eagles of Red Wing.”
“We go to the park every day, sometimes twice a day, sometimes even more,” Clark said.
The book provides educational pieces along with the photos, the National Eagle Center helped provide information.
“The National Eagle Center reviewed our book, they checked our facts and they provided more information for us,” Clark said.
The book includes information about the city of Red Wing too.
“We have information about the flower baskets and the bluffs and the many events. It’s because we love Red Wing. We love the community,” Clark said.
The book will be available at the National Eagle Center and Red Wing Arts.
Clark and Bye will be signing books at Fair Trade Books on June 24 at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The project was a labor of love, the two enjoyed every moment of putting together this collection for themselves, and for the community.
Clark said, “It’s our passion.”
