The downtown Red Wing businesses have been playing a game of musical chairs.
Metaphorically, that is.
While walking downtown residents may have noticed a few stores have shifted to new spots.
Phileo Style celebrated their grand opening in their new Main Street storefront on Monday this week.
The new space was once the home to Red Wing Bicycle Company, which moved to a space on West Third Street earlier this year.
Phileo Style owner Andrea Hanson has been dreaming of this space for about a year now, and she put that dream into action.
“This has been in my dream space for probably about a year,” she said.
Once the Red Wing Bicycle Company moved she was ready to jump at the opportunity to have Phileo Style move too.
“I knew Andrew (Petersen), the owner of the bike shop, had been looking for a bigger space for years,” she said. “So I was helping him look for places.”
Phileo Style was outgrowing the space on Bush Street.
“I was feeling a little claustrophobic in my other space and this one is a little bit bigger and we are able to carry more items now,” Hanson said.
She is excited to carry even more clothing and accessories for her customers.
Phileo Style prides itself on being size inclusive.
“We have more to offer here, more styles and more choices. We carry sizes small through XXXL. I want to make sure to be a boutique that offers something that everyone can feel beautiful in,” she said.
Hanson doesn’t shy away from a little hard work.
“It took about three months to do everything. We have refinished original hardwood floors, brand new tile in the front and we painted literally every surface,” she said. “We built dressing rooms, added all new lighting and added a new employee bathroom.”
It took three months for her and her dad to completely redesign the inside of the store, and no spot was left untouched.
“My dad and I did a bulk of the work, the building owner did the new floors which I am so grateful for,” she said.
It was a quick move for Hanson and her employees, they managed to move all their inventory to the new store without having to close for a day.
“We spent six hours in the snowstorm on Sunday night carrying everything over,” she said.
“We were open normal hours on Sunday on Bush Street, then carried everything over and opened Monday with normal hours on Main Street,” she continued.
She attributes the seamless moving to her staff.
“It is all about having a great staff … I couldn’t do it without a good team,” she said.
Hanson is no stranger to moving, this is Phileo Style’s third location in downtown Red Wing.
The store first opened in 2018 on West Third Street, where the Creative Hand currently operates.
Then she inched her way closer to her dream destination on Main Street over the next couple of years.
Hanson always knew she’d find herself on Main Street in this new storefront.
“Even before we knew we were going to move here, everytime I came to check in with Andrew it already felt like it was mine,” she said “I have a lot of nudges and knowings, I didn’t know when it would happen, but I knew it was going to happen.”
Seeing all the work come together and with the support and hard work of her staff, she has a feeling of content.
She said, “It feels like home already.”
